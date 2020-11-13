The Georgetown men’s basketball team announced the first nine games of its 2020-21 schedule Friday, with its opening six set to be played on campus at McDonough Arena instead of at its usual home of Capital One Arena. Fans will not be permitted to attend amid D.C. health guidelines that limit the size of public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hoyas’ first four games are against nonconference foes Maryland Baltimore County (Nov. 25), Navy (Dec. 1), West Virginia in the Big East/Big 12 Battle (Dec. 6) and Coppin State (Dec. 8). Big East play begins with Villanova visiting Dec. 11 followed by Connecticut on Dec. 13 before the Hoyas visit St. John’s (Dec. 20), Seton Hall (Dec. 23) and Syracuse (Jan. 9).

The Wooden Legacy tournament, which the Hoyas had been slated to participate in this month, was canceled.

If D.C.’s health guidelines change, fans could attend games later in the season. A decision has not been made on whether home games from January to March will be played at McDonough Arena or Capital One Arena.

More from The Post: