The Hoyas’ first four games are against nonconference foes Maryland Baltimore County (Nov. 25), Navy (Dec. 1), West Virginia in the Big East/Big 12 Battle (Dec. 6) and Coppin State (Dec. 8). Big East play begins with Villanova visiting Dec. 11 followed by Connecticut on Dec. 13 before the Hoyas visit St. John’s (Dec. 20), Seton Hall (Dec. 23) and Syracuse (Jan. 9).
The Wooden Legacy tournament, which the Hoyas had been scheduled to participate in this month, was canceled.
If D.C.’s health guidelines change, fans could attend games later in the season. A decision has not been made on whether home games from January to March will be played at McDonough Arena or Capital One Arena.
More from The Post: