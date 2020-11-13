The next month, Greene was selected as one of two winners at halftime of the football team’s game against Poolesville.

AD

“It was just kind of like a middle finger,” Greene said, “to everyone who has unfortunately opposed just equality.”

When Greene’s name was announced that October night, most of the student body and faculty erupted in cheers — an old tradition made new. B-CC’s gender-neutral homecoming court has continued since, and Greene, whose last name in high school was Pinkus, said students still contact him thanking him for inspiring them to feel proud about their identities.

Homecoming can be a sacred tradition at high schools across the country — a festival of school spirit and a nostalgic weekend for alumni in town. Across the D.C. area, many schools have their own traditions, some that have occurred for more than 50 years and others that have begun or changed recently.

AD

AD

Here are a few special homecoming traditions schools are missing with normalcy on pause because of the coronavirus pandemic.

DeMatha’s bonfire

For the past 20 years, DeMatha has begun its homecoming weekend with a bonfire that brings together students, faculty members and alumni, who eat hot dogs as piles of wood and concrete papers go up in a large flame that can be seen blazing in the night sky from Route 1.

“It’s not the traditional fall, but we are going to get through it,” DeMatha Athletic Director Ed King said of this year and the warmth that’s missing.

King ran the bonfire for the past 15 years, gathering materials and helping decorate the school. Often a T-shirt representing the Stags’ homecoming game opponent would be placed in the pile of wood.

AD

The DeMatha community would gather in front of the school and watch the flames surge into the air, sometimes causing people around the Hyattsville area to alert the fire department, unaware of the ritual.

AD

“There was one year someone drove by and said there was a fire at DeMatha,” King said. “The firetrucks showed up, and we showed we had the burn permits, and they just stuck around and had a couple of hot dogs with us.”

Woodbridge’s 50-plus year parade

When she was in middle school, Anjali Badrinarain would stand between the intersection of two roads near the end of October and watch as Woodbridge students marched down the street. While students handed out candy and greeted youngsters, Badrinarain felt special. When she would later attend Woodbridge, she declared she would find any way to be a part of the school’s homecoming parade.

Badrinarain, now a high school senior, spent the past three years in the parade as a member of the school’s dance team. Last year, she helped organize the parade.

Woodbridge’s homecoming parade has been a staple in the community since 1971. In the afternoon on the Friday of homecoming week, about 30 clubs in the school prepare banners and stroll along Deepford Drive and Antietam Road in Lake Ridge for about an hour before returning to the school. State delegates often partake, while about 150 people watch from the sides of the streets.

AD

AD

When the parade began, students designed wagons, but the memento shifted to banners in the past decade. Most organizations create banners from cloth or canvas tarp, but others have used plywood and battery-operated lights to stand out.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” Badrinarain said. “It’s a big part of not only what bridges traditions but a huge part of community as a whole.”

Dunbar’s dinner

When Maurice Vaughn took over as head coach of the Dunbar football team, he wanted to establish a tradition that allowed his players to strengthen their bond while embracing the program’s past.

So for the past three years, Vaughn assembled the team and some former Dunbar players in the school’s auditorium, two days before the big game, for a homecoming dinner.

The players sit in their white dress shirts and Dunbar ties as the smell of salmon, chicken and vegetables fills the room.

AD

AD

“Those dinners made the homecoming what it is today,” former Dunbar cornerback Delante Hood said. “It brought the team together and made me more thankful for the position I was in.”

Surrounded by coaches, graduates and parents, the players hear stories about past homecomings while understanding the importance of developing a winning culture. Vaughn, who was a former Crimson Tide quarterback himself, believes those stories help provide confidence while on the field.

“A big part of rebuilding the program was letting the kids know the glory of Dunbar football,” Vaughn said, “because a lot of them are too young to know how good the program was.”