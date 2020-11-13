Play at Augusta National will begin Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time with the resumption of the first round, which was delayed by nearly three hours Thursday because of rain. When darkness made play impossible Thursday evening, 44 golfers still were on the course, most of them on their final nine holes or pretty close to that stretch.

After the first round wraps up, golfers will stay on the course to begin the second round. Barring further delays, that is expected to begin at 9:35 a.m., according to ESPN. But will this put an undue burden on this morning wave of players, some of whom will play more than 27 holes in a row today?

“I don’t think it affects you one way or another,” ESPN’s Curtis Strange, a former PGA Tour pro and winner of consecutive U.S. Opens, said at the close of play on Thursday evening. “I don’t think you get ahead of yourself, you can’t think like that. You finish the round, you don’t rush through it, you don’t try to rush the last shot or two. You’ve got all day tomorrow. Try to get some rest, it’ll be a long day tomorrow. These guys are in great shape, they’re athletes. They’ve done this before, there’s many rain delays during the course of the year.”

The afternoon players Friday eventually will face this same predicament, because they’ll have to finish their second rounds on Saturday morning before moving on to the third (if they make the cut, obviously). With sunset at around 5:30 p.m., daylight almost certainly will run out before everyone finishes up Friday.