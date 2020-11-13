Follow along for live updates.
Bernhard Langer says making the cut is his goal. He might do far better.
Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer was asked earlier this week what he would consider a good showing this week at Augusta National.
“Making the cut,” Langer answered, noting that he’s not exactly the longest of hitters at age 63, even when compared to his compatriots on the senior tour, where he’s won 41 times (second all-time behind Hale Irwin).
Langer, the 1985 and 1993 Masters winner, seems well on his way. As of this writing, he sits at 4 under par through 12 holes of his first round, just three shots behind leader Paul Casey. He birdied four of his final seven holes before darkness ended play Thursday, then birdied the first hole he finished Friday, the par-5 second.
Many aging former Masters winners are content to show up on their lifetime invitation, play two desultory rounds and call it a weekend after missing the cut. Langer, who won on the senior tour earlier this year and took home his fourth Senior British Open title in July 2019, has been far more competitive: He has a Masters top 10 finish as recently as 2014 (he tied for eighth) and has made the cut in three of his last four appearances.
Not bad for the final golfer to win a major using a wooden driver, 27 years ago.
Bryson DeChambeau is trying strong-arm math on a course that calls for strategy
Tiger Woods is the defending Masters champion, and somehow Bryson DeChambeau — idiosyncratic and iconoclastic, prepared to wrestle this place to the ground through brute force even as it shows that can be unwise — entered as the central character. After the first three holes of his 2020 Masters, his drive at the par-5 13th on Thursday didn’t draw around the corner at his command but instead ended up through the fairway in the needles at the base of a cluster of tall pines. The choices: lay up short of the tributary of Rae’s Creek that guards the front of the green (smart) or go for it (fraught).
For most of the field, the former is a no-brainer. For DeChambeau, so is the latter. He is not here to throw away his shot, thanks very much. So he lashed at it with a 7-iron, danger be damned. The ball started left — and drew farther left.
“Sometimes I can get a little greedy, and I like taking risks,” DeChambeau said.
It’s fair to ask: Sometimes? But here’s the thing: He would do it again. Not because he’s some sort of reckless daredevil. Rather because, by his calculations, the odds say it’s the right thing to do.
On Thursday, Augusta National was there for the taking. Not everyone was happy.
There are plenty of weird things about a November Masters played during a pandemic: the oranges and yellows of the fall foliage replacing the pinks and blues of spring flowers, the quiet of the crowdless course, the Christmas commercials on the television broadcast. And on Thursday, we saw one more peculiarity: Augusta National was a pretty toothless opponent after morning rains softened everything up.
The damp, lush conditions meant balls stuck to greens and didn’t roll off fairways into the rough. As a result, the 48 players who finished their rounds posted an average score of 70.31, nearly two strokes lower than the first-round record (72.06) set in 1992. And when play resumed Friday, 50 players were under par. The first-round Masters record is 38 in 2009.
The players likely appreciated the warm welcome, but not everyone was amused.
“In today’s first round of The Masters, what little bit of golf I saw after the rain was like throwing darts,” six-time Masters winner Jack Nicklaus said Thursday. “There was no wind to speak of, the greens had no fire in them, and everywhere the ball hit just stopped. That is hardly Augusta National at its finest or most challenging.
“That’s why you saw so many good scores.”
Things almost certainly will be more challenging as we move forward. Though any wind might not show up until Sunday, sunny skies and temperatures in the 70s are forecast for the rest of the weekend in Augusta. This course will get drier, and tougher.
Thursday recap: Tiger Woods lurks — but Paul Casey leads
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The rough is thicker, the greens are softer, the calendar is later. The opening round of the first November Masters in history is not yet complete — thunderstorms Thursday morning are to thank for that. But we now know the differences and the similarities. The most prominent thing that didn’t change from spring to fall: Tiger Woods is in the mix.
Woods, the defending champion who is pursuing what would be a record-tying sixth green jacket, didn’t post the day’s lowest score, an honor that went to England’s Paul Casey, who leads overnight after an opening 7-under-par 65. That sat two ahead of the 67s turned in by Americans Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele, not to mention countryman Justin Thomas, who only made it through 10 holes before play was suspended by darkness at 5:30 p.m. Woods finished with a 68.
“To be honest, you rarely walk off this golf course going, ‘It could have been two or three better,’ ” Casey said. “But it kind of felt that way. I don’t want to be greedy. I’m very, very happy with my 65.”
Today’s plan: Finish the first round, move right to the second
Play at Augusta National will begin Friday morning at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time with the resumption of the first round, which was delayed by nearly three hours Thursday because of rain. When darkness made play impossible Thursday evening, 44 golfers still were on the course, most of them on their final nine holes or pretty close to that stretch.
After the first round wraps up, golfers will stay on the course to begin the second round. Barring further delays, that is expected to begin at 9:35 a.m., according to ESPN. But will this put an undue burden on this morning wave of players, some of whom will play more than 27 holes in a row today?
“I don’t think it affects you one way or another,” ESPN’s Curtis Strange, a former PGA Tour pro and winner of consecutive U.S. Opens, said at the close of play on Thursday evening. “I don’t think you get ahead of yourself, you can’t think like that. You finish the round, you don’t rush through it, you don’t try to rush the last shot or two. You’ve got all day tomorrow. Try to get some rest, it’ll be a long day tomorrow. These guys are in great shape, they’re athletes. They’ve done this before, there’s many rain delays during the course of the year.”
The afternoon players Friday eventually will face this same predicament, because they’ll have to finish their second rounds on Saturday morning before moving on to the third (if they make the cut, obviously). With sunset at around 5:30 p.m., daylight almost certainly will run out before everyone finishes up Friday.
Paul Casey, who went off in the morning and finished his round Thursday, is atop the leader board at 7 under par. Three players are two strokes back, including Justin Thomas, who played only 10 holes Thursday. Eight more are at 4 under, including some guy named Tiger Woods.