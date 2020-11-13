After Tropical Storm Eta battered the Tampa area Wednesday night into Thursday, Brady discovered something missing: his Jet Skis. Oh, and the dock at which they were parked.

Fortunately for the 43-year-old quarterback, his personal watercraft weren’t gone long and as for the dock, presumably that’s more of a problem for Derek Jeter, Brady’s equally legendary landlord in Tampa.

“The hurricane, that was a trip for me last night, the storm,” Brady told reporters Thursday of Eta, which briefly strengthened to hurricane levels while still in the Gulf the day before. “I had a dock, it broke, floated away. I had these Jet Skis on it, and I saw those things sitting out in the middle of the bay and I was going, ‘Wow, that’s pretty surreal.'

“I was just kind of laughing, going, ‘Well, we’ll get the Jet Skis back.' A lot of people are dealing with a lot worse than that.”

Asked if he had managed to retrieve his wayward items, Brady smiled and replied, “Yeah, we dragged them back. They were about 300 yards away at someone else’s house."

“They floated down and found their way to someone else’s dock,” he added. “They got lodged. So I was very lucky.”

Some folks a little further south along the Gulf Coast probably felt lucky not to have wound up near the jaws of a monstrous beast. Alligators are fairly common sights in Florida, but a notably large specimen was spotted stalking a golf course in Naples, Fla.

Footage of the incident went viral and had some wondering if it might have been faked, given the creature’s impressive size.

“Yep, it’s real,” Tyler Stolting, a golf professional at the Naples country club where the scary stroll took place, told the Tampa Bay Times. He said that he caught sight of the alligator Wednesday at the 17th tee and that, rather than call fish and wildlife authorities, let it continue meandering.

After all, gator sightings in Florida are (wait for it) par for the course. That said, even Stolting was taken aback by a much bigger example than he was expecting to encounter.

“Once I got closer, it definitely was a shock,” he said.

As for Brady, it was the speed of the storm that caught him by was surprise.

“It happened pretty quick. I thought you had time to prepare for these things, but apparently you don’t,” he said. “They’re just kind of on you, and then you’ve just got to deal with it.

“So we pushed the schedule back today. Fortunately, everyone made it in safe and sound, and a good lesson learned for someone who’s been in the Northeast for a long time.”

Brady played in nine Super Bowls with the Patriots, winning six, so one might think nothing could faze him at this point. However, a taste of nature’s astonishing power appeared to give him some seafood for thought.