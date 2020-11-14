Time Time Game TV Noon Noon No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech ESPN Noon Noon No. 10 Indiana at Michigan State ABC Noon Noon Middle Tennessee at No. 16 Marshall CBS Sports Network Noon Noon Western Carolina at No. 22 Liberty ESPNU Noon Noon TCU at West Virginia Fox Noon Noon Wake Forest at North Carolina ACC Network Noon Noon Penn State at Nebraska Fox Sports 1 Noon Noon Illinois at Rutgers Big Ten Network Noon Noon Vanderbilt at Kentucky SEC Network 2:30 2:30 Fresno State at Utah State Fox Sports 2 3:30 3:30 No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College ABC 3:30 3:30 No. 20 Southern Cal at Arizona Fox 3:30 3:30 Colorado at Stanford ESPN 3:30 3:30 South Florida at Houston ESPN2 3:30 3:30 Louisville at Virginia ACC Network 3:30 3:30 Southern Mississippi at Western Kentucky CBS Sports Network 4 4 Baylor at Texas Tech Fox Sports 1 6:30 6:30 Nevada vs. New Mexico in Las Vegas Fox Sports 2 7 7 Arkansas at No. 6 Florida ESPN 7 7 No. 11 Oregon at Washington State Fox 7 7 No. 19 SMU at Tulsa ESPN2 7:30 7:30 No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan ABC 7:30 7:30 No. 23 Northwestern at Purdue Big Ten Network 7:30 7:30 Temple at Central Florida ESPNU 7:30 7:30 Florida State at North Carolina State ACC Network 7:30 7:30 South Carolina at Mississippi SEC Network 10:30 10:30 Utah at UCLA Fox 10:30 10:30 UNLV at San Jose State Fox Sports 2 11 11 Oregon State at Washington Fox Sports 1

Indiana has never made a habit of being good enough to be ranked by the Associated Press poll voters. And when they are, the Hoosiers usually bump their heads on the ceiling and come plummeting back to earth. Last year, Indiana cracked the top 25 at No. 24 thanks to four straight midseason wins, only to tumble out of the rankings immediately with a loss to Penn State. Its previous top 25 foray, in 1994, also lasted all of one week before a 49-point loss to Wisconsin sent the Hoosiers into a spiral. Indiana’s previous ascension into the top 10, way back in 1969, also was brief, and the team finished 4-6.

This year’s Indiana team, however, seems poised to stick around for a bit after season-opening wins over Penn State (a game the Hoosiers probably should have lost) and Michigan (a game they pretty much dominated). Now No. 10 Indiana visits Michigan State, a team it last defeated on the road in 2001. The Spartans also have beaten Michigan this season but have been otherwise pretty bad, the nadir coming in last week’s 49-7 loss at Iowa in which they threw three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, and gave up a punt-return touchdown. Michigan State has a minus-7 turnover differential after three games. …

It’s a battle of a team that beat Clemson vs. a team that nearly beat Clemson when Notre Dame visits Boston College. The Fighting Irish are hoping to avoid a repeat of 1993, when they knocked off a No. 1 team in November (in that case, Florida State) only to lose their Holy War battle at Boston College the next weekend, scuttling the national title hopes for Lou Holtz’s last truly dominant Notre Dame team.

Something similar happened in 2002, when the Fighting Irish started 8-0 in Tyrone Whittingham’s first season and rose to No. 4 in the rankings only to lose to Boston College in November. Eagles quarterback Phil Jurkovec began his college career as a highly touted recruit for the Fighting Irish but transferred to Boston College in January. “I was really not liking football,” he said. “I lost my love for it.” He has thrown for 15 touchdowns with only four interceptions this season. …

