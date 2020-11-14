That’s what happened when longtime St. Louis Post-Dispatch writer Rick Hummel accidentally cast his 10th-place NL MVP vote for Chicago Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera instead of Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner.

Hummel, known around baseball media as “The Commish,” told NBC Sports Chicago that Tepera appeared three names above Turner’s in the electronic drop-down menu used to submit ballots and that he accidentally selected sixth-year pitcher.

AD

The veteran scribe was just as shocked as anyone to see who received his final vote.

AD

“Especially for somebody voting 40 years on this, that would be a stunning development,” Hummel said. “People would think I’ve lost my marbles."

Even though his gaffe raised eyebrows in the industry, it fortunately didn’t change the final results. Turner still finished firmly in seventh place in NL MVP voting, trailing Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna by 84 points and placing ahead of San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski by two points.

AD

“Trea Turner should have one more point. He’s a good player,” Hummel said.

Juan Soto, Turner’s Nationals teammate, finished fifth in NL MVP voting but received an eighth-place vote from Hummel, who also gave Yu Darvish, Tepera’s Cubs teammate, a ninth-place vote. Darvish ultimately finished 14th.

AD

“I’m sure the Tepera family is delighted,” Hummel said, “but there’s no way I would have voted for him. It was an accident.”

Hummel’s instinct was proved correct by Tepera’s Friday morning tweet making light of the error.

“One man’s mistake is another man’s claim to an NL MVP vote,” Tepera tweeted. “Thanks Rick! Honored by the vote.”

Tepera’s moment in the spotlight wasn’t lost upon his former college team.

AD

“No recount necessary,” the Sam Houston State Bearkats baseball program tweeted. “It’s about time MLB folks recognized a true MVP candidate. Feel free to give a #HumbleBrag, @RTepera. It’s your day.”