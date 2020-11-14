Spieth rose here Saturday a different player with a different task: eight holes to make the cut in the Masters.

“You know,” he said, “sometimes it’s more nerve-racking trying to make the cut than it is trying to win the tournament, just because you know that your game’s not necessarily at its best.”

When, it’s worth asking, was the last time Spieth’s game was at its best? Reframed: What even is the best version of Spieth’s game these days — and going forward?

The Masters will be determined here Sunday, and the list of players who will stare down each shot and each other is long and distinguished — Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm and the rest. Spieth isn’t on it. In some ways, even with all the (deserved) attention and curiosity about Bryson DeChambeau and the revolution he wants to lead, Spieth’s story — relegated to a side stage — is more intriguing. Certainly, it’s every bit as complex. As he said in September, during a struggle of a U.S. Open at Winged Foot, “I’ve had just about everything happen to me in the game of golf.”

He’s 27, so that’s an extraordinary notion. It’s hard to argue with. Once, he was automatic at the Masters, posting four top-three finishes in a five-year stretch. Now, he wrestles with the cut line. Not just here. Every week. He was ranked No. 1 in the world. He arrived here 80th. His major results in one calendar year were once win, win, tied for fourth, second. His past four major results are tied for 65th, tied for 20th, tied for 71st, missed the cut.

There’s more. For a three-year stretch from 2015 to 2017, he won 11 tournaments, racked up 42 top-10 finishes, missed all of nine cuts and finished 50th or worse just once — an absolute force. For this three-year stretch from 2018 to 2020, he is winless, has just 12 top-10s, has missed 14 cuts and finished 50th or worse 15 times — an afterthought.

So when he arrived at the 11th tee at 7:30 a.m. Saturday to complete the second round he had abandoned due to darkness Friday, he was two people in one body: a Masters champion with three majors to his credit in what should be the prime of his career and a struggling golfer battling both the subtleties of his swing and the squirrels in his mind.

Those are the tugs on Spieth each week, because each week can seem a referendum. Is he still lost? Will he find it? Augusta would seem the perfect place to calm his brain and find both his swing and his putting stroke, which is perhaps more elusive.

“I don’t really have the pinch-myself moment that I’ve had the first couple years driving up Magnolia Lane,” he said Tuesday after a practice round. “Now, like today, I went through it and I’m like: ‘Huh. I didn’t enjoy that … as much as I should have.’ It was the drive into the club. It kind of gets more normal, which I think is a good thing, too. But I think more than the drive out, once I get out on the property here and get on the golf course, I feel very comfortable.”

And yet Thursday, when the Masters began in exceptionally soft conditions and the field shredded Augusta National in near unanimity, Spieth turned in a 2-over-par 74 — nine shots off the lead, in danger of missing the cut. He ground his way Friday, chasing darkness and the weekend, getting back to even par through 10 holes. That, it appeared when he went to bed, would be exactly the cut line — the top 50 players in the field, plus those tied for 50th.

Put aside the brisket to serve at the champions’ dinner. How to get to more golf? The difficult par-4 11th, as Spieth said, “is probably the worst place you can start at 7:30 in the morning.” What a thought for a brain that’s already frazzled on which to snooze. The 11th to start, then the notorious par-3 12th — the site of Spieth’s all-time meltdown, two in the drink to lose the 2016 Masters — all to save your tournament.

“I mean, overnight, sleeping, how can I … ” and he trailed off. “Let’s make a 4 on 11 and put it on the green on 12 and get rolling.”

At the 11th green, he watched a six-foot putt roll around perhaps 270 degrees of the hole — and back out, a bogey. At the 12th, with a pin tucked left, he flared his tee shot to the right, where it settled in the front bunker. The plan when head went to pillow was simple. The results when the sun rose: exactly the opposite.

“I was actually at a place where I thought if I could get to 1 under, I’d feel a little bit of space there where I could start playing more aggressively,” Spieth said, “and I just never could quite get to 1 under to where I could feel I was going to try to move up the leader board versus protecting the cut line.”

What a way to live. During this drought, Spieth has been uncommonly frank about the feelings of chasing something he once had, a microphone in front of a camera as a therapist’s couch. At Winged Foot, where he missed the cut by eight shots, he stood naked before the world and said: “Standing on a tee at the U.S. Open and not exactly knowing where the ball is going to go is not a great feeling. … But I’ll grind it out. I don’t ever give up.”

So from the bunker at 12, he got up and down for par. At the par-5 13th, he hit a brilliant 5-iron to reach in two and made birdie to get back to even. And when he arrived at the 18th tee, in what he termed “the tale of me versus the cut line,” there he remained: make par to survive for two more rounds. Make bogey and go home.

The narrow chute of Augusta’s 18th has foiled Spieth before. In 2018, as he charged from behind, he needed par to shoot a record-tying 63 or birdie to set a Masters mark of 62 — either of which would have put suffocating pressure on Patrick Reed. Then, Spieth’s tee shot headed toward a single branch. Miss it, and what might he have shot? Where might his career be now? Instead, the ball clipped the branch. He made bogey. Those memories, they add up.

On Saturday, he unleashed another driver. It headed right.

“Get so lucky, please,” Spieth called after it. “Somehow.”

Five years ago, he led after each of four rounds here to win. On Saturday morning, he needed to plead with a tee shot to catch a break. When he found his ball beneath a tree, he needed to hit a fairway wood under some branches just to get back behind the green. The task, then: Get up and down. He had the same mission a week ago in Houston. The stage here, though, is different.

“I was actually in a lot better head space than I was last week,” Spieth said. And yet he stubbed his chip and was left with 15 feet. Fifteen feet for the weekend.

“Certainly, that’s a putt where statistically you’re still at one out of three at best,” Spieth said. “But I knew what it was going to do.”

What we don’t know at this point in what should be the prime of his career is this: What will Jordan Spieth do? What will Jordan Spieth become? On Saturday morning at Augusta National — with no fans craning their necks, no tension in the air — Spieth stroked smoothly at that putt. It rolled straight in. No doubt? No doubt. The exhale, the smile — they were real.