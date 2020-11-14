The sun will rise Saturday on 48 Masters golfers who still must finish the second round, as the effects of Thursday morning’s rain still are being felt two days later. Nearly all of them are on their back nines, and once they finish up, the top 50 and ties will move on to the third round, which is set to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Barring any unforeseen delays — the weather forecast is promising a lovely day, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s — the tournament finally should be caught up by the time the sun sets at around 5:30 p.m.

ESPN will broadcast the completion of the second round starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern. Once that’s done, television coverage will stop until CBS’s broadcast begins at 1 p.m. But Masters.com, the Masters app and ESPN Plus will stream featured-hole and featured-group coverage throughout the morning and afternoon.

As it stands now, there are 60 golfers at even par or better, and that’s where the cut line stands at daybreak Saturday. But it will take only one golfer improving to 1 under par to move the cut line to that score. Datagolf, which predicts the probability of the cut line at each PGA Tour event, says 1 under is the most likely cut line with an 80 percent chance, followed by even par at 19.1 percent. Expect the cut line to bounce between those two scores for the rest of the second round.