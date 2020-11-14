With 48 golfers still needing to finish the second round, Moving Day at the Masters will be particularly busy Saturday. We’ll know who is through to the final rounds by mid-morning, and then the fun truly will begin.

Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: ESPN will broadcast the completion of the second round starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday. Once that’s done, television coverage will stop until CBS’s broadcast begins at 1 p.m. But Masters.com, the Masters app and ESPN+ will stream featured-hole and featured-group coverage throughout the morning and afternoon.
November 14, 2020 at 7:36 AM EST
link

Vijay Singh withdraws from Masters because of illness

By Matt Bonesteel

Masters officials announced Saturday morning that Vijay Singh, the 2000 green jacket winner, has withdrawn from this year’s tournament because of illness.

Singh, 57, had completed 10 holes of his second round when play was halted Friday evening. He was 5 over par for his round and 8 over for the tournament, well off the pace.

The three-time major winner was competing in the Masters for the 28th straight year. He had made the cut in five of the past eight years, though he hasn’t finished in the top 20 since 2008.

November 14, 2020 at 7:15 AM EST
link

Moving Day at the Masters features two rounds and a stacked leader board

By Matt Bonesteel

The sun will rise Saturday on 48 Masters golfers who still must finish the second round, as the effects of Thursday morning’s rain still are being felt two days later. Nearly all of them are on their back nines, and once they finish up, the top 50 and ties will move on to the third round, which is set to begin at approximately 10:30 a.m. Eastern. Barring any unforeseen delays — the weather forecast is promising a lovely day, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s — the tournament finally should be caught up by the time the sun sets at around 5:30 p.m.

ESPN will broadcast the completion of the second round starting at 7:30 a.m. Eastern. Once that’s done, television coverage will stop until CBS’s broadcast begins at 1 p.m. But Masters.com, the Masters app and ESPN Plus will stream featured-hole and featured-group coverage throughout the morning and afternoon.

As it stands now, there are 60 golfers at even par or better, and that’s where the cut line stands at daybreak Saturday. But it will take only one golfer improving to 1 under par to move the cut line to that score. Datagolf, which predicts the probability of the cut line at each PGA Tour event, says 1 under is the most likely cut line with an 80 percent chance, followed by even par at 19.1 percent. Expect the cut line to bounce between those two scores for the rest of the second round.

The top of the leader board is packed with top players. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas (No. 3), Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, who all finished the second round, lead the tournament at 9 under par. Patrick Cantlay (No. 10), Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm (No. 2) sit one shot back. Should Johnson, Thomas and Rahm tie for the second-round lead, it will be the first time in major history that the world’s top 3 players will be tied for the lead after two rounds.