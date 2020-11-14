Dustin Johnson wasn’t perfect in the third round of the Masters on Saturday.

He missed two greens.

Otherwise, he put together one of the most dominant rounds in Masters history and now stands four shots clear of the leaders’ pack that counted five members (Johnson among them) when the round began. His bogey-free, 7-under-par 65 put him at 16-under 200 for the tournament, tying Jordan Spieth’s 54-hole Masters record set five years ago. A long-elusive green jacket now seems within reach.

The last second-round leader or co-leader to shoot 65 in the third round? Tiger Woods in 1997, when he won by 12 strokes.

“I feel like I’m swinging well. I got a lot of confidence in what I’m doing. Everything’s going well,” Johnson told CBS after his round. “I’m driving it well, hitting a lot of really good iron shots, so tomorrow I’ll have to go out and do the same kind of thing. There’s a lot of really good players right around me and I’m going to have to go out and play aggressive when I can and play smart when I can. …

“Today, I felt like I was in control of my game.”

Johnson’s list of third-round Masters superlatives is long. He hit all 14 fairways, recording a perfect driving record for just the second time in his career, and now has gone 30 straight holes without a bogey. He’s just the second player, along with Spieth, to reach 16 under par in the third round. And, in a measure of just how close he’s come in recent years, he now has 10 consecutive under-par rounds at Augusta, tying the Masters record set by Woods from 2000 to 2002, during his imperial era.

Woods won the Masters twice over that span. Johnson has finished among the top 10 in each of his past four Augusta appearances, with a tie for second behind Woods last year, but he has yet to don the green jacket.