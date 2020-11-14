The NFL’s approach to a potential postseason bubble was described by several people familiar with the league’s contingency planning. They stressed that the NFL prefers to conduct its postseason — culminating with the Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa — without resorting to a bubble but will take whatever steps it deems necessary, based on medical recommendations and conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic, to see the playoffs to completion.

“Any of those could be considered,” one of the people with knowledge of the NFL’s planning said, adding that league leaders “have been adaptable as circumstances have warranted, and that’ll continue to be the approach.”

That person and others said the NFL has not yet done detailed planning regarding postseason bubble possibilities. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because the NFL has made no public announcements about playoff contingencies. Another person said the NFL is “not ruling anything out” but added that neutral-site bubbles are far down the list of possibilities.

Under the local bubbles, a team’s players, coaches and staffers would stay in a nearby hotel after leaving the practice facility each day. Their transportation would be controlled, and they would be sealed off, in theory, from the surrounding community.

If the NFL uses neutral-site bubbles during the postseason, that would be regarded as an extreme measure that probably would be considered only for the AFC and NFC championship games and then perhaps again during Super Bowl week. Two warm-weather sites probably would be selected for the conference title games.

League leaders have expressed confidence in the current protocols and have said they consider a bubble format impractical, given the number of people involved in the operation of an NFL team, and imperfect for guarding against the virus. The NFL Players Association would be involved in any consideration of a change in format for the playoffs.

The NFL has operated with teams based in their home cities, playing games in their own stadiums and practicing at their training facilities. Players, coaches and selected team staffers are subject to daily testing and strict protocols developed by the league and the NFLPA. Teams and individuals have been fined for violations. The Las Vegas Raiders were stripped of a sixth-round draft choice.

The league recently has had success with a protocol tweak by which players or others classified as high-risk close contacts to an individual who tests positive must serve five-day quarantines. That has created competitive issues for some teams but has helped the NFL get games played on time and avoid another outbreak like the one experienced by the Tennessee Titans, who had 24 members of the organization test positive in late September and early October.

The NFL is in Week 10 of its 17-week season. The league has rescheduled games but has not lost any to cancellation. The NFL has said it would add a Week 18 to the season if any games cannot be played or rescheduled within the 17-week framework. NFL team owners this week ratified a proposal to increase the playoff field from 14 to 16 teams if regular season games are lost to the pandemic and cannot be made up even by adding a Week 18.