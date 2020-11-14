“We do expect him to come off [the covid-19 reserve list] and we have that expectation because this week has gone according to plan in terms of his place in the procedure,” Tomlin said in a video news conference Friday. “If he comes off the protocol, we’re going to have an extended walk-through [Saturday] just to give him an in-helmet perspective on some of the situational things, to put the finishing touches on our work, to allow him to work with the eligibles that he’ll work with in game, to have any whatever necessary informal conversations that allow us to have a level of comfort as we push into play.”

Roethlisberger did not participate in practices all week while on quarantine. His contact came last Sunday to Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in the results returned Monday from this past Sunday’s game-day testing. Under the NFL’s protocols, Roethlisberger was eligible to return from quarantine after five days as long as he continued to test negative for the coronavirus and did not develop symptoms.

The Steelers are the NFL’s only unbeaten team. They’re off to the first 8-0 start to a season in franchise history and will host the Bengals on Sunday at Heinz Field at 4:25 p.m.

Roethlisberger participated in team meetings remotely during the week and Tomlin said Friday that no adjustments to the game plan were needed. Tomlin also said the condition of Roethlisberger’s knees was not an issue.

Roethlisberger left the Steelers’ victory this past Sunday in Arlington, Tex., late in the first half after grabbing his left knee following a hit by two Dallas Cowboys defenders. Mason Rudolph took over at quarterback after Roethlisberger limped to the locker room just before halftime. But Roethlisberger returned to the field in the second half and finished the game.

“His knees are fine,” Tomlin said Friday. “He’s gotten all the proper rehabilitation that he needed through the course of the week. But to be honest with you, his knees weren’t an issue at all, anyway. He was able to go back into the game and finish the game, like I mentioned to you guys at the top of the week.”