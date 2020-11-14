“It was definitely a lot different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Roethlisberger said Saturday of his week of game preparation.

Roethlisberger said he participated in team meetings remotely during the week. He watched video of practices and exchanged text messages with coaches, he said. He also spent the week trying to keep his wife and children safe and healthy. He said he wore a mask around the house and slept in a separate room from his wife. His family members were tested for the novel coronavirus every other day, he said, while he underwent the NFL’s daily testing.

“I feel great,” Roethlisberger said in a video news conference Saturday. “My body enjoyed the week off. My mind, from teaching pre-K, did not enjoy the week off. It was fun to be at home with them. But I definitely miss the guys.”

Coach Mike Tomlin had planned to bolster Saturday’s practice slightly to give Roethlisberger a bit more on-field work.

“We do expect him to come off [the covid-19 reserve list] and we have that expectation because this week has gone according to plan in terms of his place in the procedure,” Tomlin said in a video news conference Friday. “If he comes off the protocol, we’re going to have an extended walk-through [Saturday] just to give him an in-helmet perspective on some of the situational things, to put the finishing touches on our work, to allow him to work with the eligibles that he’ll work with in game, to have any whatever necessary informal conversations that allow us to have a level of comfort as we push into play.”

Roethlisberger’s contact came last Sunday with Steelers tight end Vance McDonald, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus in the results returned Monday from this past Sunday’s game-day testing. Under the NFL’s protocols, Roethlisberger was eligible to return from quarantine after five days as long as he continued to test negative for the coronavirus and did not develop symptoms.

The Steelers are the NFL’s only unbeaten team. They’re off to the first 8-0 start in franchise history and will host the Bengals at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday at Heinz Field.

Tomlin said Friday that no adjustments to the game plan were needed. Tomlin also said the condition of Roethlisberger’s knees was not an issue.

Roethlisberger left the Steelers’ victory this past Sunday in Arlington, Tex., late in the first half after grabbing his left knee following a hit by two Dallas Cowboys defenders. Mason Rudolph took over at quarterback after Roethlisberger limped to the locker room just before halftime. But Roethlisberger returned to the field in the second half and finished the game.

“His knees are fine,” Tomlin said Friday. “He’s gotten all the proper rehabilitation that he needed through the course of the week. But to be honest with you, his knees weren’t an issue at all, anyway. He was able to go back into the game and finish the game, like I mentioned to you guys at the top of the week.”

The Steelers also activated offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams from their covid-19 reserve list. All were quarantined as high-risk close contacts. The Steelers placed offensive lineman Kevin Dotson on their covid-19 reserve list Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that cornerback Josh Norman tested positive for the coronavirus and did not travel with the team for Sunday’s game at Arizona. Tight end Tyler Kroft, cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were classified as high-risk close contacts and placed on five-day quarantines. Assistant coach Leonard Johnson also was left home from the road trip, the Bills said.