USSF officials said they did not want to comment.
The top-ranked Americans have not played since winning the fifth annual SheBelieves Cup shortly before the coronavirus pandemic shut down sports worldwide. The Olympics were postponed and plans for several friendlies before and after the Summer Games in Tokyo were shelved.
The Nov. 27 friendly would fall four days before the fourth-ranked Netherlands hosts Kosovo in a 2022 European Championship qualifier in Breda. With a 9-0-0 record in group play, the Dutch have already qualified.
Although his team has not played since March, U.S. Coach Vlatko Andonovski was able to conduct an 11-day training camp last month in greater Denver with players from the National Women’s Soccer League and college teams.
For the Netherlands visit, he seems likely to lean heavily on players from the NWSL and European leagues. The NWSL has been off since mid-October, when its fall series ended.
Five U.S. standouts moved this fall to the Women’s Super League in England: Manchester City’s Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, Manchester United’s Christen Press and Tobin Heath, and Tottenham Hotspur’s Alex Morgan.
The federation seemed likely to allow players to opt out, opening opportunities for secondary players from the October camp to play in a high-end friendly.
The U.S. squad is unbeaten in 31 consecutive matches (28-0-3) since losing an away friendly against France in January 2019. That stretch included a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup final in Décines-Charpieu, France.
