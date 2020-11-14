For the second time this season, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin gets to face one of his former teammates at Ohio State. This week, it’s Jeff Okudah, the cornerback picked third overall by the Lions right after Washington drafted defensive end Chase Young. Okudah has had an uneven start, but he has made progress.

This rough welcome to the NFL isn’t far from how Okudah began his college career. McLaurin remembers the top cornerbacks at Ohio State when he was a freshman, Eli Apple and Gareon Conley, giving him a hard time in their first one-on-ones. The wide receiver was a junior by the time Okudah arrived in 2017, and he continued the tradition from the other side of the line.

“My first one-on-one going against Jeff, I threw him on the ground,” McLaurin said, laughing. “It was completely legal, but he got up and was kind of confused, looking for the flag. His position coach, Coach [Kerry] Coombs, was telling him this is how college football is now.”

Later that week, McLaurin remembered, Okudah made a play against him and let him know. The wideout liked the kid’s fire, and he feels confident that if they get matched up Sunday, it will have the same energy as was present on that practice field back in Columbus.

Detroit will have little to no home-field advantage this week. The Lions are not permitting fans into Ford Field, and they’re only a three-point favorite, which is smaller than it would be in a normal year. Road teams entering Week 10 are 67-65-1, their best record through nine weeks since 1983 (68-57-1), per the Associated Press. The lack of fans in some stadiums is a real factor.

“Home-field advantage isn’t what it used to be,” Washington Coach Ron Rivera said. “You don’t have [75,000] or 80,000 people screaming at you. It does take on a whole different atmosphere.”

The kickers this weekend could be shaky. For Washington, Rivera said Dustin Hopkins, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, is a game-time decision with a groin injury. Hopkins was a limited participant in practice all week, but Rivera said his backup, Kaare Vedvik, performed well. As a New York Jet last season, Vedvik attempted two kicks in a regular season game, missing an extra point and a 45-yard field goal in a 17-16 loss.

For the Lions, Matt Prater has had a turbulent season. He has two walk-off winners — a short field goal at the Arizona Cardinals and an extra point at the Atlanta Falcons — but he has also missed a field goal in four straight games for the first time since 2012. Three of those attempts came inside 50 yards, two in a dome. But Lions Coach Matt Patricia told reporters he wasn’t concerned and wouldn’t replace Prater.

Special teams could play an outsize role. The Lions’ struggles at kicker overshadow their overall excellence on special teams. Detroit has blocked three punts in the past two weeks, the first team to do so since 1991. On the other side, punter Jack Fox has the best average yards netted per punt (47.7) by a wide margin.

These are the little things that have tripped up this inexperienced Washington team. Last week, a muffed punt by returner Isaiah Wright helped the first half get out of hand in an eventual loss to the New York Giants. Washington will need to limit Fox and try to pressure Prater if it is to leave Detroit with a victory.

Washington, at 2-6, remains in second place in the NFC East. Rivera said Friday that he still believes the team can chase down the first-place Philadelphia Eagles (3-4-1) and win the division. If it is to do so, winning at least two of its next three games — at Detroit, vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, at the Dallas Cowboys — is a must.

Injury report: After missing practice Wednesday, running back Antonio Gibson (shoulder) was a full participant the rest of the week and is expected to play. The other important note here is left tackle Geron Christian Sr. will miss his third game in a row with a knee injury. Backup Cornelius Lucas seems to be settling into Christian’s role. Rivera has complimented Lucas’s play, and it’s fair to wonder whether the lineup will remain this way even after Christian returns.

Reserve linebacker Jared Norris (hamstring), wide receiver Dontrelle Inman (hamstring) and quarterback Kyle Allen (ankle) are out. Wide receiver Jeff Badet, signed to the active roster this week, is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Washington Washington Injury Status Kyle Allen, QB Kyle Allen, QB Ankle Out Dontrelle Inman, WR Dontrelle Inman, WR Hamstring Out Geron Christian Sr., LT Geron Christian Sr., LT Knee Out Jared Norris, LB Jared Norris, LB Hamstring Out Jeff Badet, WR Jeff Badet, WR Hamstring Questionable Dustin Hopkins, K Dustin Hopkins, K Right groin Questionable

For the Lions, Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay — a.k.a. “Babytron,” a homage to Lions great Calvin Johnson, whose nickname was “Megatron” — will be out with a hip injury. The Lions have six others questionable, including right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot), middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee), interior defensive lineman Nick Williams (shoulder) and T.J. Hockenson (toe), one of the league’s best young tight ends.

Detroit Detroit Injury Status Kenny Golladay, WR Kenny Golladay, WR Hip Out T.J. Hockenson, TE T.J. Hockenson, TE Toe Questionable Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RG Foot Questionable Jarrad Davis, LB Jarrad Davis, LB Knee Questionable Nick Williams, DT Nick Williams, DT Shoulder Questionable Jamal Agnew, RB/WR Jamal Agnew, RB/WR Ribs Questionable Joe Dahl, OL Joe Dahl, OL Back Questionable