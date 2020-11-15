With 11 seconds left and their Cardinals trailing by four, Murray rolled out to his left, avoided a would-be tackler and pivoted to launch a ball 43 yards into the end zone at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium. Amid three Buffalo defenders, Hopkins somehow came down with the ball and, a few jubilant moments later, an extremely improbable, 32-30 win.

Making the catch all the more impressive was that Hopkins did not outleap everyone else by an enormous amount, but rather used his strong hands, arguably the best in the NFL, to corral the ball and keep it secured as he went to the turf. Among the many striking aspects of the play was a close-up of the wide receiver’s Jordan Brand gloves appearing to best other manufacturers’ apparel.

“That’s gunna be in a commercial tomorrow,” tweeted Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, and he was one of many NFL players to react to the play.

Hopkins “is a monster,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes declared. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was moved to describe the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver as “dirty,” very much meaning that as a compliment.

From outside the NFL, LeBron James weighed in with high praise for Hopkins, but perhaps most impressed by the play were the teammates of Hopkins and Murray. Fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk called Hopkins “different,” and Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones exclaimed of Murray, “That boy good!”

Justin Pugh, an offensive guard for Arizona, described both Hopkins and Murray as “special” and shared on Twitter that another offensive lineman “said before that drive if we have time and downs, we have a chance!” Pugh added, “We damn sure did! Believe!!!!!”

“Just to get the pass off was incredible,” Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game. “If you watch the play, [Murray] is running and dodging and ducking. I didn’t think he would get it off. Then to put that kind of incredible loft to give him a chance. From my vantage point I couldn’t see much. Just the crowd going crazy.”

Also going crazy was the Cardinals’ radio team.

“Oh my goodness, it’s caught!” yelped announcer Dave Pasch. “You’ve gotta be joking me!”

“You can’t cover Nuk!” asserted analyst Ron Wolfley, using Hopkins’s nickname. “You’re not going to be able to cover him!”

Not surprisingly, the call by the Bills’ radio team was decidedly more hushed.

“Unbelievable. Incredible,” said announcer John Murphy. “One second left on the clock.”

“Yep — Bills lose,” analyst Steve Tasker said.

The play capped a wild second half in which the Bills took a 23-9 lead early in the third quarter, only for Murray to score two rushing touchdowns and lead a field goal drive before the fourth quarter. The team traded interceptions in the final frame before Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Stefon Diggs with just 34 seconds left to reclaim the lead — and set the stage for a stunning finish.

“Yeah, I thought we guarded it pretty well,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who was among those victimized on the Hopkins’s catch, told reporters. “We had three people around him. … Really not a whole lot of anything else to say, just got to find a way to get that ball out of his hands some way, somehow.”

Hopkins may have been outnumbered on the play, but to him, it was still a matter of simple math, given his and Murray’s combined talents.

“Two plus two equals four,” he said calmly. “Go downfield. Throw it up.”