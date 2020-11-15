“I definitely thought it had a chance when I let it go,” Murray told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio after Arizona’s 32-30 win Sunday night. “Just the feeling of it. When I rolled out, the play was designed to roll out to the left, [I] had to make somebody miss then just give the best shooter in the league a chance. And he came down with the ball … I knew when I let it go, I think I was facing the sideline after I let it go, so I’m literally looking at my teammates. But I knew when I let it go, I thought it had a good chance. Every quarterback kind of has that feeling when you let it go whether it’s good or not. Like I said, it felt good, and it went in.”

AD

AD

It’s a play teams often practice, one raised to an improbable if rare art form by Aaron Rodgers, who has completed three for the Green Bay Packers. Murray, who is in only his second NFL season, admitted to NBC’s Peter King that he had “never done a Hail Mary before.”

“I looked downfield, I locked in on Hop,” Murray told King for his “Football Morning in America” column. “And what was weird was, he was the only player on our team in the end zone.”

He admitted that he “felt really good about it when it left my hand” and that he had no doubts it would reach the end zone. Not that he saw the end of the play because he was being forced out of bounds after he released the ball.

AD

“We were joking about it in the locker room,” Murray told King as he watched a replay for the first time. “Like, there were all these white gloves, and everybody just saw two black gloves come out from that pile. They were above everybody else’s hands. Hop wears like 5X’s [size 5 extra large] so, yeah, crazy.”

AD

But maybe not surprising. Hopkins did not outleap everyone else by an enormous amount, but rather used his strong hands, arguably the best in the NFL, to corral the ball and keep it secured as he went to the turf. Among the many striking aspects of the play was a close-up of the wide receiver’s Jordan Brand gloves appearing to best other manufacturers’ apparel.

“That’s gunna be in a commercial tomorrow,” tweeted Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills, and he was one of many NFL players to react to the play.

Hopkins, the subject of a controversial offseason trade by the Texans, “is a monster,” Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes declared. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was moved to describe the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver as “dirty,” very much meaning that as a compliment.

AD

AD

From outside the NFL, LeBron James weighed in with high praise for Hopkins, but perhaps most impressed by the play were the teammates of Hopkins and Murray. Fellow wide receiver Christian Kirk called Hopkins “different,” and Arizona linebacker Chandler Jones exclaimed of Murray, “That boy good!” Justin Pugh, an offensive guard for Arizona, described both Hopkins and Murray as “special” and shared on Twitter that another offensive lineman “said before that drive if we have time and downs, we have a chance!” Pugh added, “We damn sure did! Believe!!!!!”

“Just to get the pass off was incredible,” Cardinals Coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters after the game. “If you watch the play, [Murray] is running and dodging and ducking. I didn’t think he would get it off. Then to put that kind of incredible loft to give him a chance. From my vantage point I couldn’t see much. Just the crowd going crazy.”

AD

AD

Also going crazy was the Cardinals’ radio team.

“Oh my goodness, it’s caught!” yelped announcer Dave Pasch. “You’ve gotta be joking me!”

“You can’t cover Nuk!” asserted analyst Ron Wolfley, using Hopkins’s nickname. “You’re not going to be able to cover him!”

Not surprisingly, the call by the Bills’ radio team was decidedly more hushed.

“Unbelievable. Incredible,” said announcer John Murphy. “One second left on the clock.”

“Yep — Bills lose,” analyst Steve Tasker said.

The play capped a wild second half in which the Bills took a 23-9 lead early in the third quarter, only for Murray to score two rushing touchdowns and lead a field goal drive before the fourth quarter. The team traded interceptions in the final frame before Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen hit wide receiver Stefon Diggs with just 34 seconds left to reclaim the lead — and set the stage for a stunning finish.

AD

AD

“Yeah, I thought we guarded it pretty well,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer, who was among those victimized on the Hopkins’s catch, told reporters. “We had three people around him. … Really not a whole lot of anything else to say, just got to find a way to get that ball out of his hands some way, somehow.”

Hopkins may have been outnumbered on the play, but to him, it was still a matter of simple math, given his and Murray’s combined talents.

“Two plus two equals four,” he said calmly. “Go downfield. Throw it up.”

“It was on three people. They were in position,” Hopkins added. “It was just a better catch by I.”