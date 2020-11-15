After a nearly flawless third round, Dustin Johnson has taken a commanding lead over the field entering Sunday at the Masters. He’s four shots clear of Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, five ahead of Dylan Frittelli and six ahead of Justin Thomas.

DraftKings has set Johnson as a -295 favorite to win the tournament, which equates to nearly a 75 percent chance of victory. With a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday, he will tie Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) for the Masters scoring record at 18 under par.

Its should be noted that Johnson has been in this situation at a major a number of times in the past — including as recently as August at the PGA Championship — and it hasn’t gone well.

Television coverage on CBS begins at 10 a.m. Eastern, though the first threesomes hit the course on two tees at 7:50. Masters.com, the Masters app and ESPN+ will stream featured-group and featured-hole coverage all morning and afternoon.

Johnson will tee off with Im and Ancer at 9:29 a.m. Note that group will tee off from the first and 10th tees, as they have all tournament.