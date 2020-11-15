Follow along for live updates.
Dustin Johnson’s hot play started well before the Masters
Considering his play down the stretch this year, it really shouldn’t be much of a surprise that Dustin Johnson has done so well at this year’s Masters. He had finished no worse than a tie for sixth in each of the six tournaments that preceded the Masters, winning two of them and finishing in second in two others.
Johnson leads by four after 54 holes at Augusta, which also follows recent form:
It should be noted that Johnson didn’t play at all between the U.S. Open, which ended Sept. 20, and the Houston Open, which ended Nov. 8. He tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-October, forcing him out of the CJ Cup, which was played at a Las Vegas course at which he holds the club record.
Johnson has not shot over par in the final round of a golf tournament since his 1-over 72 to finish up the Genesis Invitational in February.
One of these golfers likely will win the Masters
The last time a Masters winner emerged from a position lower than fifth place on Sunday, Dustin Johnson was not yet 5 years old. Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith and Dylan Frittelli — the four players closest to Johnson on the leader board entering Sunday at this year’s tournament — had not yet been born. Greats such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player were still in the field. Nicklaus even made the cut.
In 1989, Nick Faldo shot a third-round 77 to stumble down the leader board. He began the fourth round tied for ninth place, five shots behind leader Ben Crenshaw. But he recovered with a 65 on Sunday and defeated Scott Hoch in a playoff to win the first of his three green jackets.
Since then, every Masters winner has been in first, second, third, fourth or fifth place entering Sunday’s final round. Those players this year: Johnson, Im, Ancer, Smith and Frittelli. Justin Thomas sits in sixth place, just outside the zone.
Plus, 24 of the last 29 Masters winners have come from the final group. This year, there are two final groups because of the split-tee start, but only one is composed of players who have a chance: Johnson, Im and Ancer at 9:29 a.m.
Where things stand entering the Masters final round
After a nearly flawless third round, Dustin Johnson has taken a commanding lead over the field entering Sunday at the Masters. He’s four shots clear of Sungjae Im, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith, five ahead of Dylan Frittelli and six ahead of Justin Thomas.
DraftKings has set Johnson as a -295 favorite to win the tournament, which equates to nearly a 75 percent chance of victory. With a 2-under-par 70 on Sunday, he will tie Tiger Woods (1997) and Jordan Spieth (2015) for the Masters scoring record at 18 under par.
Its should be noted that Johnson has been in this situation at a major a number of times in the past — including as recently as August at the PGA Championship — and it hasn’t gone well.
Television coverage on CBS begins at 10 a.m. Eastern, though the first threesomes hit the course on two tees at 7:50. Masters.com, the Masters app and ESPN+ will stream featured-group and featured-hole coverage all morning and afternoon.
Johnson will tee off with Im and Ancer at 9:29 a.m. Note that group will tee off from the first and 10th tees, as they have all tournament.
Here are the tee times. Each group will be pushed back 10 minutes because of fog in Augusta, Masters officials announced Sunday morning: