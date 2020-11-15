Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and a coterie of golfers are playing through on this NFL Sunday, creating one of the most unusual NFL pregame shows ever. Like everything else in this coronavirus-stressed year, it’s a little weird.

Because the Masters was moved to November, the final round forced some significant changes to the NFL’s TV routine. There will be only five early games and six of the day’s 12 games were pushed to the late-afternoon window this week, with CBS showing the final round in the early window. The final round of the golf tournament is expected to end by around 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, providing a cushion before three 4:05 p.m. games (Chargers-Dolphins, Broncos-Raiders and Bills-Cardinals) kick off on CBS.

That leaves room for a playoff hole or two but what if the weather gods scoff at the schedule? After all, there was a three-hour delay Thursday morning and the schedule of play had to be adjusted. On Sunday morning, the start was delayed 10 minutes because of fog, but the forecast shows only around a 10 percent chance of rain.

Still, officials were preparing in case some sort of audible was necessary.

“We do have quite a bit of pad in between the final putt and when NFL football starts. But, we’re going to come up with a plan,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told reporters last week. “That’s usually not the sort of thing you can really specifically plan out far in advance. But we’ll be ready and we’ll work with our partners as we always do and figure it out.”

CBS’s NFL pregame show is part of the built-in cushion. If the Masters green jacket ceremony is over by 3 p.m. Eastern time, the network could switch to “The NFL Today.” If it goes to a playoff, the NFL show would be a casualty, either partially or entirely.