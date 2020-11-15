Bills shorthanded in secondary with Norman’s positive test, contact-tracing quarantines
The secondary of the Buffalo Bills will be depleted when they face quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals in Arizona.
The Bills announced Saturday that cornerback Josh Norman had tested positive for the coronavirus. Cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were among the three Bills players (along with tight end Tyler Kroft) placed in five-day quarantines after being identified as high-risk close contacts. None made the trip to Arizona with the Bills.
The Bills also said that defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson did not make the trip.
The Masters plays through on an NFL Sunday
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and a coterie of golfers are playing through on this NFL Sunday, creating one of the most unusual NFL pregame shows ever. Like everything else in this coronavirus-stressed year, it’s a little weird.
Because the Masters was moved to November, the final round forced some significant changes to the NFL’s TV routine. There will be only five early games and six of the day’s 12 games were pushed to the late-afternoon window this week, with CBS showing the final round in the early window. The final round of the golf tournament is expected to end by around 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, providing a cushion before three 4:05 p.m. games (Chargers-Dolphins, Broncos-Raiders and Bills-Cardinals) kick off on CBS.
That leaves room for a playoff hole or two but what if the weather gods scoff at the schedule? After all, there was a three-hour delay Thursday morning and the schedule of play had to be adjusted. On Sunday morning, the start was delayed 10 minutes because of fog, but the forecast shows only around a 10 percent chance of rain.
Still, officials were preparing in case some sort of audible was necessary.
“We do have quite a bit of pad in between the final putt and when NFL football starts. But, we’re going to come up with a plan,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told reporters last week. “That’s usually not the sort of thing you can really specifically plan out far in advance. But we’ll be ready and we’ll work with our partners as we always do and figure it out.”
CBS’s NFL pregame show is part of the built-in cushion. If the Masters green jacket ceremony is over by 3 p.m. Eastern time, the network could switch to “The NFL Today.” If it goes to a playoff, the NFL show would be a casualty, either partially or entirely.
With Jim “Hello, friends” Nantz handling the Masters coverage for CBS, his partner, Tony Romo, was not assigned to another crew for an NFL game. He’s getting the weekend off.
Airplane issues get Bucs to Charlotte more than six hours later than planned
The Buccaneers figured they had an easy Saturday jaunt ahead of them, a short hop of 90 or so minutes from Tampa to Charlotte for their game against the Panthers. Plenty of time to settle in, do some pregame planning, relax and hit the hotel-room minibar after a 5 p.m. arrival, right?
Instead they were left dealing with their Delta charter’s dreaded “mechanical problems” and their arrival in North Carolina was delayed by more than six hours, forcing them to deplane and enjoy a team meal at Tampa International Airport.
Another plane was brought in and the team proceeded to Charlotte, arriving without further incident around 11:15 p.m., according to the Tampa Bay Times.
So much for a relaxing journey. The teams kick off at 1 p.m., with the first team bus leaving for Bank of America Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
The Buccaneers will make some changes along the offensive line, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, with guard Ali Marpet out because of a concussion. Center Ryan Jensen moves to guard and AQ Shipley to center. The Bucs may be 6-3, but their last appearance was an ugly loss to the Saints in which Tom Brady was pressured on 46.3 percent of his dropbacks (compared to 14.8 percent over his first eight games). That’s far too often for his liking and he completed only six of 16 passes when pressured. The Bucs’ running game suffered, too, with the offense running the ball only five times (including a kneel down), a figure that is the lowest in a game since individual stats began being kept in 1933.
All Sunday NFL games will be played as scheduled after latest testing results
All 12 NFL games Sunday will be played as scheduled after the latest round of daily leaguewide coronavirus testing results.
For the NFL, the all-clear for the Week 10 Sunday games makes it five straight weeks with little to no disruption of the schedule after the widespread rescheduling of games in Weeks 4 and 5.
The plans for Sunday’s games were confirmed by a person familiar with the testing results.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continued to test negative for the novel coronavirus and received final clearance to play Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
The Steelers activated Roethlisberger from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday. Roethlisberger spent five days in quarantine after being classified as a high-risk close contact. His quarantine ran through Friday. He participated in the Steelers’ light practice Saturday.
“It was definitely a lot different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Roethlisberger said Saturday of his week of game preparation.
Roethlisberger said he participated in team meetings remotely, watched video of practices and exchanged text messages with coaches. He also spent the week trying to keep his wife and children safe and healthy. He said he wore a mask around the house and slept in a separate room from his wife. His family members were tested for the coronavirus every other day, he said, while he underwent the NFL’s daily testing.