Over the years, members of the Bills Mafia have done some incredibly zany things, like setting themselves on fire and demolishing tailgate tables by jumping onto them. But, besides yuks, they’ve also come through with bucks, the latest example being their contributions to Josh Allen’s favorite charity.

When Patricia Allen, the quarterback’s grandmother, died last week, fans started giving, $17 at a time in honor of his number, to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he often visits patients and their families.

“We heard about his loss on Sunday and we were thinking of the best for him and hoping that he and his family were comforted,” Allegra Jaros, OCH’s president, told NFL.com. “And then the fans, really just organically, started donating, $17 at a time. And over the first 24 to 48 hours, we were so humbled and touched that we in the Buffalo community were able to show Josh and his family how much he means to us. And hopefully, that brought him some peace and feeling of support.”

Donations reached $483,000 Friday night and Allen tweeted that he’d kick in $17,000 to raise the total to a half-million dollar. But fans weren’t finished and just before game time the total had topped $600,000.

“So much good is coming out of a tough situation,” Allen told reporters last week. “It means the world to myself, it means the world to my family.”

Bills Mafia was in a giving mood in January 2008, when they flooded the charity run by Andy Dalton, the then-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback whose touchdown pass beat the Baltimore Ravens and secured Buffalo’s first playoff berth since 1999, and his wife with cold, hard cash. Dalton was amazed as he watched the contributions roll in to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. Within 24 hours, contributions had topped $100,000 from more than 4,500 donors, with Dalton setting a goal of $150,000. “We are blown away and so grateful for the amount of generosity we have been receiving,” he tweeted.