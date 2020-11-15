Bills Mafia helps a charity in honor of Josh Allen’s grandmother
Over the years, members of the Bills Mafia have done some incredibly zany things, like setting themselves on fire and demolishing tailgate tables by jumping onto them. But, besides yuks, they’ve also come through with bucks, the latest example being their contributions to Josh Allen’s favorite charity.
When Patricia Allen, the quarterback’s grandmother, died last week, fans started giving, $17 at a time in honor of his number, to Oishei Children’s Hospital, where he often visits patients and their families.
“We heard about his loss on Sunday and we were thinking of the best for him and hoping that he and his family were comforted,” Allegra Jaros, OCH’s president, told NFL.com. “And then the fans, really just organically, started donating, $17 at a time. And over the first 24 to 48 hours, we were so humbled and touched that we in the Buffalo community were able to show Josh and his family how much he means to us. And hopefully, that brought him some peace and feeling of support.”
Donations reached $483,000 Friday night and Allen tweeted that he’d kick in $17,000 to raise the total to a half-million dollar. But fans weren’t finished and just before game time the total had topped $600,000.
“So much good is coming out of a tough situation,” Allen told reporters last week. “It means the world to myself, it means the world to my family.”
Bills Mafia was in a giving mood in January 2008, when they flooded the charity run by Andy Dalton, the then-Cincinnati Bengals quarterback whose touchdown pass beat the Baltimore Ravens and secured Buffalo’s first playoff berth since 1999, and his wife with cold, hard cash. Dalton was amazed as he watched the contributions roll in to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation. Within 24 hours, contributions had topped $100,000 from more than 4,500 donors, with Dalton setting a goal of $150,000. “We are blown away and so grateful for the amount of generosity we have been receiving,” he tweeted.
The money came in $17 amounts then, too, because it had been 17 seasons since the Bills had made the playoffs.
Rookie QBs were expected to struggle this year. Instead they’re setting a record pace.
Some of the first plays Justin Herbert ran as a professional happened in his backyard. As the NFL conducted its spring remotely, the meticulous development of rookie quarterbacks required necessary improvisation. Los Angeles Chargers coaches would send him a script of plays and instruct him over video. Herbert would then walk through them outside his house or maybe at a nearby park if he could find socially distant receivers.
“You have to find a way,” Herbert said. “It wasn’t easy for anyone. You have to find a way to get time with your guys to throw, get a way to run through the offense. It wasn’t normal for anyone.”
The 2020 NFL season, supposedly inhospitable to rookie quarterbacks with its irregular offseason and absence of preseason games as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, is staging perhaps the greatest season of rookie quarterbacking in NFL history. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Herbert — chosen first, fifth and sixth in April’s draft — have collectively provided one of the year’s most cheerful subplots and individually delivered optimism for the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Chargers, franchises profoundly in need of hope.
NFL postseason bubbles could be an option, but the league prefers to avoid them
The NFL remains intent on finishing the season without using a bubble but will consider various scenarios for the playoffs if league leaders and medical advisers are convinced a bubble format is necessary for the postseason to be played without interruption.
The bubble formats that could be considered include home-market bubbles in which teams participating in the playoffs would have players, coaches and staffers stay in local hotels rather than going home each day, and neutral-site bubbles for the two conference championship games and possibly the Super Bowl. The latter is considered a last-resort option and is far down the NFL’s list of contingency plans.
The NFL’s approach to a potential postseason bubble was described by several people familiar with the league’s contingency planning. They stressed that the NFL prefers to conduct its postseason — culminating with the Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 7 in Tampa — without resorting to a bubble but will take whatever steps it deems necessary, based on medical recommendations and conditions related to the coronavirus pandemic, to see the playoffs to completion.
Nick Chubb, Alshon Jeffery, Golden Tate active for Sunday’s games
Teams’ inactive lists for the 1 p.m. Eastern time games have been released. The most notable moves including Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and wide receivers Alshon Jeffery of the Philadelphia Eagles and Golden Tate of the New York Giants all being active.
The Browns activated Chubb from their injured reserve list Saturday. Chubb has been sidelined since Week 4 because of a knee injury but practiced all week and is set to play against the Houston Texans in Cleveland.
The Eagles and Giants face each other in East Rutherford, N.J. Jeffery is poised to make his season debut for the Eagles after foot and calf injuries.
Tate returns for the Giants after being deactivated last weekend by Coach Joe Judge as a disciplinary measure. Tate had yelled, “Throw me the ball!” into a camera following a touchdown catch in a Week 8 game.
Almost two years after his injury, Alex Smith is a starter again
Nearly two years and 17 surgeries after a horrific leg injury nearly cost him his life, Alex Smith will start an NFL game.
Smith replaced Kyle Allen, who was injured last week, as the Washington Football Team quarterback last week, gaining the start for the 2-6 team against the Lions in Detroit.
It’s a remarkable comeback after 728 days for Smith, whose story was chronicled by ESPN’s Stephania Bell and who seems a shoo-in for comeback player of the year.
“It obviously has been a long time, even just driving into work with that feeling knowing that the ball’s in your hands and preparing all week like that,” the quarterback said last week (via The Post’s Nicki Jhabvala). “It has been a while since I’ve had that feeling, almost two years to the week. It’s different. It’s a different deal.”
Even the NFL MVP, whose team is on a bye this week, is pulling for Smith. “Can’t wait to watch,” Patrick Mahomes tweeted. “Good luck my man.”
Among the many people who’ve helped Smith along the way is Mike Muratore, a certified prosthetist and orthotist at Hanger Clinic in Bethesda. He has worked with Smith to created the ideal leg brace to compensate for the devastating injury to the limb that occurred in a Nov. 18, 2018, game. The injury and surgeries left Smith with something called foot drop, which means he is unable to lift up his right foot when he walks or runs. Jhabvala recently chronicled the work Smith and Muratore did to come up with an ankle foot orthosis to allow him to play again after undergoing limb salvage, a reconstructive process that involves a metal implant and a graft (bone or muscle). As she wrote, Smith “always will need the assistance of a brace, and finding one that meets his changing needs may require continual customization.”
There’s no such thing as home-field advantage in the NFL this season
The NFL has changed through the years, but one thing that remained constant was the perceived advantage a team enjoyed at home. From 2002, the year the league expanded to 32 franchises, to 2019, teams won nearly 57 percent of their home games. This year, that percentage is down significantly. Entering Week 10, teams have a 65-67-1 record at home, the lowest win rate over the past 19 seasons.
The coronavirus pandemic is, of course, the first variable that comes to mind. Fewer fans, if any, in the stands means less crowd noise to disrupt the road team’s offensive flow. However, research shows that doesn’t have as big an impact as we might think. Instead, we can look to this year’s scheduling to find the reason home teams are struggling.
Saints face potential penalties by NFL for protocol violations
The NFL will consider potential disciplinary measures, including a fine and possibly the loss of a draft choice, against the New Orleans Saints for violations of the sport’s coronavirus protocols during the team’s locker room celebration of its victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday night, according to a person familiar with the league’s deliberations.
Nothing has been finalized on the prospective penalties, according to that person. Saints players and Coach Sean Payton were seen without masks on videos of the celebrations.
Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints were fined $250,000 in September for violating mask-wearing protocols. Even so, the Saints do not have the lengthy list of violations and penalties that the Las Vegas Raiders had when they were fined $500,000 and were stripped of a sixth-round draft pick for protocol violations.
The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 for protocol violations tied to their coronavirus outbreak.
The potential penalties against the Saints were first reported by ESPN.
Bills shorthanded in secondary with Norman’s positive test, contact-tracing quarantines
The secondary of the Buffalo Bills will be depleted when they face quarterback Kyler Murray, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and the Cardinals in Arizona.
The Bills announced Saturday that cornerback Josh Norman had tested positive for the coronavirus. Cornerback Levi Wallace and safety Dean Marlowe were among the three Bills players (along with tight end Tyler Kroft) placed in five-day quarantines after being identified as high-risk close contacts. None made the trip to Arizona with the Bills.
The Bills also said that defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson did not make the trip.
The Masters plays through on an NFL Sunday
Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and a coterie of golfers are playing through on this NFL Sunday, creating one of the most unusual NFL pregame shows ever. Like everything else in this coronavirus-stressed year, it’s a little weird.
Because the Masters was moved to November, the final round forced some significant changes to the NFL’s TV routine. There will be only five early games and six of the day’s 12 games were pushed to the late-afternoon window this week, with CBS showing the final round in the early window. The final round of the golf tournament is expected to end by around 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, providing a cushion before three 4:05 p.m. games (Chargers-Dolphins, Broncos-Raiders and Bills-Cardinals) kick off on CBS.
That leaves room for a playoff hole or two but what if the weather gods scoff at the schedule? After all, there was a three-hour delay Thursday morning and the schedule of play had to be adjusted. On Sunday morning, the start was delayed 10 minutes because of fog, but the forecast shows only around a 10 percent chance of rain.
Still, officials were preparing in case some sort of audible was necessary.
“We do have quite a bit of pad in between the final putt and when NFL football starts. But, we’re going to come up with a plan,” CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus told reporters last week. “That’s usually not the sort of thing you can really specifically plan out far in advance. But we’ll be ready and we’ll work with our partners as we always do and figure it out.”
CBS’s NFL pregame show is part of the built-in cushion. If the Masters green jacket ceremony is over by 3 p.m. Eastern time, the network could switch to “The NFL Today.” If it goes to a playoff, the NFL show would be a casualty, either partially or entirely.
With Jim “Hello, friends” Nantz handling the Masters coverage for CBS, his partner, Tony Romo, was not assigned to another crew for an NFL game. He’s getting the weekend off.
Airplane issues get Bucs to Charlotte more than six hours later than planned
The Buccaneers figured they had an easy Saturday jaunt ahead of them, a short hop of 90 or so minutes from Tampa to Charlotte for their game against the Panthers. Plenty of time to settle in, do some pregame planning, relax and hit the hotel-room minibar after a 5 p.m. arrival, right?
Instead they were left dealing with their Delta charter’s dreaded “mechanical problems” and their arrival in North Carolina was delayed by more than six hours, forcing them to deplane and enjoy a team meal at Tampa International Airport.
Another plane was brought in and the team proceeded to Charlotte, arriving without further incident around 11:15 p.m., according to the Tampa Bay Times.
So much for a relaxing journey. The teams kick off at 1 p.m., with the first team bus leaving for Bank of America Stadium at 9:30 a.m.
The Buccaneers will make some changes along the offensive line, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported, with guard Ali Marpet out because of a concussion. Center Ryan Jensen moves to guard and AQ Shipley to center. The Bucs may be 6-3, but their last appearance was an ugly loss to the Saints in which Tom Brady was pressured on 46.3 percent of his dropbacks (compared to 14.8 percent over his first eight games). That’s far too often for his liking and he completed only six of 16 passes when pressured. The Bucs’ running game suffered, too, with the offense running the ball only five times (including a kneel down), a figure that is the lowest in a game since individual stats began being kept in 1933.
All Sunday NFL games will be played as scheduled after latest testing results
All 12 NFL games Sunday will be played as scheduled after the latest round of daily leaguewide coronavirus testing results.
For the NFL, the all-clear for the Week 10 Sunday games makes it five straight weeks with little to no disruption of the schedule after the widespread rescheduling of games in Weeks 4 and 5.
The plans for Sunday’s games were confirmed by a person familiar with the testing results.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continued to test negative and received final clearance to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. He was quarantined for five days, from Monday through Friday, as a high-risk close contact.
Ben Roethlisberger gets final clearance to play Sunday for Steelers
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger continued to test negative for the novel coronavirus and received final clearance to play Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
The Steelers activated Roethlisberger from their covid-19 reserve list Saturday. Roethlisberger spent five days in quarantine after being classified as a high-risk close contact. His quarantine ran through Friday. He participated in the Steelers’ light practice Saturday.
“It was definitely a lot different than anything I’ve experienced before,” Roethlisberger said Saturday of his week of game preparation.
Roethlisberger said he participated in team meetings remotely, watched video of practices and exchanged text messages with coaches. He also spent the week trying to keep his wife and children safe and healthy. He said he wore a mask around the house and slept in a separate room from his wife. His family members were tested for the coronavirus every other day, he said, while he underwent the NFL’s daily testing.