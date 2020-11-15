The Patriots continue to try to repair their broken season while the Ravens jockey for AFC playoff position when the two teams meet on “Sunday Night Football” in Foxborough, Mass.

The Ravens served as one of the Patriots’ more unflinching AFC rivals during New England’s two-decade NFL dynasty. The John Harbaugh-coached versions of the Ravens, in particular, were consistently unafraid of the Patriots, as the two teams had a series of high-profile games and sometimes traded public barbs over gamesmanship and their relative knowledge of the intricacies of the NFL rule book.

These are different times for the Patriots, with quarterback Tom Brady now in Tampa and the team’s record at 3-5 halfway through its season. Quarterback Cam Newton has had his ups and downs as Brady’s successor. The Patriots barely avoided the ultimate indignity Monday night of losing to the New York Jets. They trailed, 27-17, in the fourth quarter but scored the game’s final 13 points and won on a field goal by kicker Nick Folk as time expired.

The Ravens are coming off a victory last Sunday at Indianapolis and have a record of 6-2 as they attempt to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. Third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been as dominant as he was last season, when he was the league’s MVP. But if he and the Ravens can find a way to have some postseason success, all will be forgiven.