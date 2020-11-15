Cam Newton and the New England Patriots host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on “Sunday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
  • What to watch for: The Patriots continue to try to repair their broken season while the Ravens jockey for AFC playoff position when the two teams meet. Newton has had his ups and downs as Tom Brady’s successor, while Jackson has not been as dominant as he was last season, when he was the league’s MVP.
November 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM EST
Link copied
link

Tucker’s field goal moves Ravens back in front

By Mark Maske

The Ravens retook the lead with a 24-yard field goal by kicker Justin Tucker. Lamar Jackson threw low to tight end Mark Andrews in the end zone for a third-down incompletion to set up Tucker’s kick. The Ravens’ drive was aided by a lowering-the-helmet personal foul called on the Patriots, the second such penalty assessed in the first half by this officiating crew. (Ravens 10, Patriots 7 with 5:32 left in the 2nd quarter)

November 15, 2020 at 9:09 PM EST
Link copied
link

Patriots pull even on Newton-to-Burkhead touchdown

By Mark Maske

The Patriots promptly responded to the Ravens’ touchdown with one of their own. Running back Rex Burkhead caught a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cam Newton.

Burkhead got a block by wide receiver N’Keal Harry as he slipped out of the backfield to Newton’s right, caught Newton’s swing pass and just reached the end zone. The Patriots moved 75 yards in seven plays and were aided by a lowering-the-helmet personal foul on the Ravens on a 19-yard completion to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Newton also had a 20-yard completion to tight end Ryan Izzo. (Ravens 7, Patriots 7 with 11:46 left in the 2nd quarter)

November 15, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST
Link copied
link

Willie Snead’s touchdown caps long, run-heavy drive to put Ravens ahead

By Mark Maske

The Ravens have the lead in Foxborough on a six-yard touchdown by wide receiver Willie Snead IV on the opening play of the second quarter. The play technically was a touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson. But it essentially was an end-around with a short forward flip by Jackson.

The Ravens moved 94 yards on 13 plays. They stuck to the run, with nine rushing attempts on a drive that took just more than eight minutes off the clock. (Ravens 7, Patriots 0 with 14:54 left in the 2nd quarter)

November 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM EST
Link copied
link

Patriots convert on fourth down but end up punting

By Mark Maske

The defenses are in charge so far on a rainy evening in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots converted on fourth and one with a quarterback sneak by Cam Newton on their opening drive and reached the Baltimore 34-yard line. But Newton was sacked on third down and the Patriots punted. That came after the Ravens punted on their opening possession and committed a personal foul with a hit on Patriots returner Gunner Olszewski as he made a fair catch. (Ravens 0, Patriots 0 with 7:58 left in the 1st quarter)

November 15, 2020 at 7:31 PM EST
Link copied
link

What to watch for during Sunday’s Ravens-Patriots matchup

By Mark Maske

The Patriots continue to try to repair their broken season while the Ravens jockey for AFC playoff position when the two teams meet on “Sunday Night Football” in Foxborough, Mass.

The Ravens served as one of the Patriots’ more unflinching AFC rivals during New England’s two-decade NFL dynasty. The John Harbaugh-coached versions of the Ravens, in particular, were consistently unafraid of the Patriots, as the two teams had a series of high-profile games and sometimes traded public barbs over gamesmanship and their relative knowledge of the intricacies of the NFL rule book.

These are different times for the Patriots, with quarterback Tom Brady now in Tampa and the team’s record at 3-5 halfway through its season. Quarterback Cam Newton has had his ups and downs as Brady’s successor. The Patriots barely avoided the ultimate indignity Monday night of losing to the New York Jets. They trailed, 27-17, in the fourth quarter but scored the game’s final 13 points and won on a field goal by kicker Nick Folk as time expired.

The Ravens are coming off a victory last Sunday at Indianapolis and have a record of 6-2 as they attempt to keep pace with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. Third-year quarterback Lamar Jackson has not been as dominant as he was last season, when he was the league’s MVP. But if he and the Ravens can find a way to have some postseason success, all will be forgiven.

The Ravens have a few injury issues on defense. Defensive end Calais Campbell will miss the game because of a calf injury and cornerback Jimmy Smith is listed as doubtful because of an ankle injury.