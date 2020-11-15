After entering the game in relief of an injured Kyle Allen in the first half last week, Alex Smith will make his first start at quarterback since 2018 when Washington visits the Lions.

Washington Football Team (2-6) at Detroit Lions (3-5)

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Ford Field

TV: Fox; streaming on Fox Sports Go app, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM

Line: Lions -3

November 15, 2020 at 12:40 PM EST
Pregame reading: Offense might change with Alex Smith at the helm

By Scott Allen

Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:

November 15, 2020 at 12:31 PM EST
What to watch for when Washington visits the Lions

By Scott Allen

Making his first start in 729 days, Alex Smith will look to keep Washington alive in the NFC East race against a struggling Lions team that has lost two straight. Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen late in the first quarter of last week’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants and passed for 325 yards and a touchdown. He also threw three interceptions, including two in the final minutes that dashed Washington’s comeback hopes.

After Washington ran for only 37 yards on a franchise-low nine carries against the Giants, Antonio Gibson and Co. could find more success on the ground on Sunday, as the Lions have allowed 148.1 rushing yards per game, third-most in the league. Dalvin Cook accounted for 206 of Minnesota’s 275 yards rushing in a 34-20 win over Detroit last week.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 14 touchdowns against only seven interceptions this season, but will be without his top wide receiver in Kenny Golladay, who also missed last week’s game with a hip injury.

Running back Adrian Peterson, who signed with Detroit after being released by Washington in training camp, leads the Lions in rushing yards and has some extra motivation this week. “They will get to realize what they let go,” Peterson told WUSA9′s Darren Haynes. Meanwhile, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking forward to going one-on-one with his former Ohio State teammate, Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft.