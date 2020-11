Making his first start in 729 days, Alex Smith will look to keep Washington alive in the NFC East race against a struggling Lions team that has lost two straight. Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen late in the first quarter of last week’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants and passed for 325 yards and a touchdown. He also threw three interceptions, including two in the final minutes that dashed Washington’s comeback hopes.

After Washington ran for only 37 yards on a franchise-low nine carries against the Giants, Antonio Gibson and Co. could find more success on the ground on Sunday, as the Lions have allowed 148.1 rushing yards per game, third-most in the league. Dalvin Cook accounted for 206 of Minnesota’s 275 yards rushing in a 34-20 win over Detroit last week.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 14 touchdowns against only seven interceptions this season, but will be without his top wide receiver in Kenny Golladay, who also missed last week’s game with a hip injury.