Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Line: Lions -3
Pregame reading: Offense might change with Alex Smith at the helm
Get caught up with some of this week’s biggest Washington Football Team story lines ahead of kickoff:
- So much has changed since Alex Smith started for Washington. The offense might, too.
- Why running backs are so important to Washington’s offense
- Week 10 preview: Terry McLaurin’s college rivalry highlights crucial matchup
- Alex Smith is the NFL’s best story, but the next few weeks are about Dwayne Haskins
- Washington football notes: Run-stop struggles and the future at quarterback
- Ron Rivera says backup role could help Dwayne Haskins
What to watch for when Washington visits the Lions
Making his first start in 729 days, Alex Smith will look to keep Washington alive in the NFC East race against a struggling Lions team that has lost two straight. Smith replaced an injured Kyle Allen late in the first quarter of last week’s 23-20 loss to the New York Giants and passed for 325 yards and a touchdown. He also threw three interceptions, including two in the final minutes that dashed Washington’s comeback hopes.
After Washington ran for only 37 yards on a franchise-low nine carries against the Giants, Antonio Gibson and Co. could find more success on the ground on Sunday, as the Lions have allowed 148.1 rushing yards per game, third-most in the league. Dalvin Cook accounted for 206 of Minnesota’s 275 yards rushing in a 34-20 win over Detroit last week.
Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has thrown 14 touchdowns against only seven interceptions this season, but will be without his top wide receiver in Kenny Golladay, who also missed last week’s game with a hip injury.
Running back Adrian Peterson, who signed with Detroit after being released by Washington in training camp, leads the Lions in rushing yards and has some extra motivation this week. “They will get to realize what they let go,” Peterson told WUSA9′s Darren Haynes. Meanwhile, Washington wide receiver Terry McLaurin is looking forward to going one-on-one with his former Ohio State teammate, Lions rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft.