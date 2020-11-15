Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Lions beat Washington, 30-27, on 59-yard field goal as times expires
After a roughing-the-passer penalty on Chase Young gave Detroit a first down at midfield with six seconds remaining, Matthew Stafford completed a nine-yard pass to Marvin Jones and the Lions used their second timeout. Matt Prater then drilled a 59-yard field goal as time expired to give Detroit its first home win of the season and drop Washington to 2-7.
Dustin Hopkins ties the game, 27-27, with field goal in the final minute
Dustin Hopkins drilled a 41-yard field goal to tie the game with 16 seconds remaining after a 17-play drive.
Alex Smith converted on third-and-13 from his own 8-yard line with a 26-yard completion to Terry McLaurin early in the march. Washington benefited from a couple of penalties on Lions cornerback Desmond Trufant, including a pass interference call on a fourth-down incompletion that would have ended the game. Later in the drive, Smith completed an 11-yard pass over the middle to Cam Sims on third-and-10. (Detroit 27, Washington 27, 0:16 left in the fourth quarter)
Detroit retakes the lead, 27-24, late in the fourth quarter
Detroit marched quickly into Washington territory on the legs of rookie running back D’Andre Swift, who accounted for 46 of the 56 yards on the Lions’ drive. After Washington used its second timeout with 2:47 remaining to set up third-and-nine, Matthew Stafford threw incomplete and Matt Prater drilled a 37-yard field goal to give Detroit the lead. (Detroit 27, Washington 24, 2:37 left in the fourth quarter)
Washington ties the game, 24-24, after Antonio Gibson’s TD run in fourth quarter
Washington tied the game with its third second-half touchdown drive, this one culminating in a five-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson. Morgan Moses shifted to left tackle during the march, after Cornelius Lucas had to be helped off the field when his right leg was rolled up on.
Quarterback Alex Smith made a couple of big throws on the drive, including a 23-yard completion to Steven Sims Jr. on third-and-five and a 27-yard completion to Logan Thomas on the next play. (Detroit 24, Washington 24, 6:09 left in the fourth quarter)
Trailing 24-17, Washington’s defense forces another three-and-out
Washington’s defense forced its second consecutive three-and-out with its first sack of the game, by rookie safety Kam Curl. Officials huddled after the play, possibly discussing whether to call a penalty on Chase Young, who made contact with Matthew Stafford’s facemask as the quarterback was pulled to the ground, but ultimately decided to let the sack stand. (Detroit 24, Washington 17, 8:53 left in the fourth quarter)
Washington trails 24-17 in the fourth quarter after Antonio Gibson’s touchdown run
Just as it did last week against the Giants, Washington has turned what looked like a blowout loss into a close game. After the defense forced a three-and-out, Antonio Gibson capped an impressive 11-play drive with a two-yard touchdown run.
Alex Smith caught a break a few plays earlier when a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage ended up in wide receiver’s Isaiah Wright’s hands for a 13-yard gain. Smith is 14 for 15 for 142 yards in the second half. (Detroit 24, Washington 17, 11:21 left in the fourth quarter)
Washington cuts Detroit’s lead to 24-10 in third quarter on J.D. McKissic touchdown run
Washington answered with an 11-play, 82-yard drive, capped by a two-yard touchdown run by J.D. McKissic. The key play of the march came moments earlier, as Logan Thomas made a diving catch to move the chains on fourth-and-13 after the tight end committed a false start on the previous play. (Detroit 24, Washington 10, 2:30 left in the third quarter)
D’Andre Swift extends Lions’ lead to 24-3 on opening drive of second half with TD catch
Washington’s defense had a great chance to get off the field on the opening drive of the second half after a holding penalty put the Lions behind the chains, but rookie running back D’Andre Swift took a screen pass 26 yards on second-and-20. Washington safety Deshazor Everett was shaken up on the play and replaced by Troy Apke.
Swift struck again later in the drive, with a 15-yard touchdown catch on third-and-four to give the Lions a three-score lead. (Detroit 24, Washington 3, 7:58 left in the third quarter)
Lions take 17-3 lead into halftime after Matt Prater’s long field goal
Detroit capitalized on Terry McLaurin’s fumble, as Matt Prater drilled a 53-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining in the first half to extend the Lions’ lead to 17-3.
Washington dominated the time of possession in the first half, controlling the ball for more than 20 minutes, but it didn’t lead to points. Washington hasn’t had much success running the ball against Detroit’s 30th-ranked rushing defense, with 17 carries for 53 yards.
Making his first start in nearly two years, Alex Smith is 16 for 21 for 129 yards. Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford is 10 for 16 for 139 yards, including touchdown passes to Marvin Hall and Marvin Jones.
Terry McLaurin loses fumble before halftime, Lions still lead, 14-3
Washington was in position to get much-needed points before halftime, but its 11-play drive ended at the Detroit 31-yard line with a lost fumble by Terry McLaurin. After committing five turnovers in last week’s loss to the Giants, Washington’s first turnover Sunday came with 1:14 remaining in the second quarter. (Detroit 14, Washington 3, 1:14 left in the second quarter)
Lions maintain 14-3 lead in second quarter after Washington misses a field goal
After falling behind 14-3, Washington got a spark from Danny Johnson, who returned the ensuing kickoff 46 yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-three from the Detroit 43-yard line, Washington Coach Ron Rivera left his offense on the field and Alex Smith converted with a 13-yard completion to Cam Sims.
On Washington’s next third down, Smith’s deep pass down the right sideline was too high for running back J.D. McKissic, who had a couple of steps on his defender on what should have been a touchdown. Dustin Hopkins’s 43-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right. (Detroit 14, Washington 3, 8:01 left in the second quarter)
Lions take 14-3 lead in second quarter on Matthew Stafford’s TD pass to Marvin Jones
After Washington went three-and-out from deep in its own territory, the Lions capitalized on their excellent field position. Former Washington running back Adrian Peterson had his first touches of the game to start the drive, rushing for 13 yards, catching a pass out of the backfield for nine yards and then picking up another first down with a run up the middle on three consecutive plays.
On third-and-10 from the Washington 27, Marvin Jones found a soft spot in the Washington defense between Jimmy Moreland and Kendall Fuller and hauled in Matthew Stafford’s second touchdown pass of the game. (Detroit 14, Washington 3, 11:55 left in the second quarter)
Washington’s defense forces a punt on Detroit’s second possession
A questionable penalty on Kevin Pierre-Louis for lowering his head to initiate contact negated a sack by fellow linebacker Jon Bostic early in Detroit’s second drive, but the call didn’t lead to points. The Lions’ drive stalled just past midfield and Washington took over at its own 7 after a 42-yard punt by Jack Fox. (Detroit 7, Washington 3, 0:29 left in the first quarter)
Washington cuts Lions’ lead to 7-3 in the first quarter
Washington moved the ball into Detroit territory again on its second possession and got on the board with a 38-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins. The big play on the nine-play drive was a 27-yard run by wide receiver Terry McLaurin on a jet sweep. Alex Smith is 4 for 6 for 57 yards to start the game. (Detroit 7, Washington 3, 3:25 left in the first quarter)