What he experienced a few hours later surely had to come close to the thrill he envisioned. But it again failed to produce the result he wanted.

After a train wreck of a first half, Smith led the Washington Football Team back from a 21-point deficit against the Detroit Lions before losing 30-27 on a 59-yard field goal — a last-second score made possible by a brutal penalty on rookie Chase Young one play before.

Washington tied the game at 27-27 to give Detroit 16 seconds to try to win it before the game went into overtime, and the Lions nearly did on a deep pass along the left sideline. Matthew Stafford overthrew Quintez Cephus, just before he was pushed to the ground by Young, who maneuvered his way to the quarterback on a pass rush. The roughing-the-passer penalty gave Detroit a free first down and 15 yards to move Detroit closer to field goal range.

After a quick completion to Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, Matt Prater nailed the long kick for the win as the clock expired.

The loss is crushing for Washington’s playoff hopes, minimal as they may have been, but it showed the resolve of its players — especially its quarterback. Smith had a career game with 38-of-55 completed pass attempts for 390 passing yards, turning around an offense that failed to finish drives early in the game.

The opening sequence was a snapshot of Washington’s greatest frustrations this season. Smith led the offense to Detroit’s 14-yard line after completing 22- and 19-yard passes to Isaiah Wright and Terry McLaurin, respectively, scrambling for 5 yards himself, and turning to his backs to carry the rest.

But then a reverse to J.D. McKissic was blown up and resulted in a loss of 10 yards. And then Smith was sacked for a loss of 14 yards. Lions defensive Romeo Okwara beat right tackle Morgan Moses, and Smith couldn’t escape quickly enough to avoid the takedown. Washington not only lost its chance to finally score a touchdown on its first possession, but the sack took it out of field goal range.

Following Washington’s loss to the Giants, in which the defense allowed 208 rushing yards, Coach Ron Rivera put the onus on his linebackers to improve. He wanted more stops, more attention to their gap assignments and fewer missed tackles.

The problems weren’t resolved in the first half Sunday. Instead, they were compounded by miscommunication and errors in the secondary. Detroit needed only five plays and 1:52 to score on its opening drive. After the Lions picked up 37 rushing yards, Matthew Stafford found receiver Marvin Hall, who sped past cornerback Kendall Fuller for a 55-yard touchdown.

Fuller, who appeared to be expecting a comeback route, hadn’t allowed a single touchdown in coverage this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Two drives later, Detroit scored again, though it’s unclear who was at fault by Washington when Stafford found Marvin Jones Jr. along the left sideline for a 27-yard score in between Fuller and cornerback Jimmy Moreland.

While Detroit moved the ball seemingly with ease around Washington’s defense, Washington’s offense resorted to short passes and handoffs. At the break, running back J.D. McKissic led the team in receiving yards and targets, while leading receiver Terry McLaurin led the team in rushing yards, thanks to his 27-yard run off a reverse.

Although there were bright moments — glimmers of hope that Smith might stabilize the offense — the offense fell apart as soon as they got close to the end zone. Washington scored three points out of six first-half drives, four of which made it to at least Detroit’s 30-yard line. Dustin Hopkins missed a 43-yard field goal, McLaurin fumbled for the first time in his career and Washington punted twice — all while Detroit collected three scoring drives, with a field goal adding to their two passing touchdowns.

Detroit opened the second half with a touchdown to expand its lead to 24-3, but Smith came out firing, quickly processing what the defense gave him and picking up five first downs while spraying passes to both his receivers and backs. McKissic capped the 11-play, 82-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

24-10.

Washington’s defense forced a three-and-out on Detroit’s subsequent drive, and Smith, again, led an 11-play drive that spanned 84 yards, completing passes of 19, 14, 11 and 13 yards before rookie back Antonio Gibson marched into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown run.

24-17.

As the offense rolled, the defense followed. On a third-and-7, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio called a zone blitz with rookie safety Kam Curl, who sacked Stafford for a loss of nine yards. Smith took over and this time needed only six plays to lead Washington to the end zone, with 23- and 27-yard completions before Gibson scored his second rushing touchdown, this one for five yards.

Tie game, 24-24, with about six minutes remaining.

Detroit reclaimed its lead with a field goal, giving Smith a chance to lead the game-winning drive — the drive that eluded him a week prior against the Giants.

Starting at its own 11-yard line with 2:33 remaining, Washington executed a mostly ineffective and at times mind-boggling two-minute drill that actually led to points. In 17 plays, there was a questionable pass interference call on Detroit, a silly delay-of-game penalty on Washington, a 26-yard pass to McLaurin and a few overshot passes that eventually set up a 33-yard field goal by Hopkins and left only 16 seconds for Detroit to try to win it before the game headed for overtime.

Stafford nearly did it with a deep pass to Quintez Cephus, who was somehow wide open deep along the left sideline, but he overthrew him before rookie pass rusher Chase Young pushed him to the ground for a roughing penalty.