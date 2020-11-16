Quarterback Kirk Cousins tries to break his “Monday Night Football” hex when he and the Vikings face the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago on ESPN. Cousins has a career record of 0-9 in Monday night games with Washington and Minnesota.

The Vikings also are seeking their first victory in five tries against the Bears since Matt Nagy became Chicago’s head coach.

The Vikings have two straight wins since a 1-5 start to the season. Tailback Dalvin Cook is the NFL’s second-leading rusher, only 88 yards behind Tennessee’s Derrick Henry for the league lead. Cousins is the NFC’s ninth-rated passer with 15 touchdown passes, 10 interceptions and a passer rating of 97.7. If the Vikings can rely on Cook’s running and Cousins can limit his mistakes, they could continue to climb closer to .500.

There were coronavirus-related issues Sunday for the Vikings, ahead of their trip to Chicago, when guard Dru Samia reportedly tested positive. But while other NFL teams have had manpower issues along their offensive lines due to contact tracing and quarantines following a positive test by a lineman, the Vikings did not have further issues.

The Bears are struggling with three losses in a row following a 5-1 beginning. Nagy’s starting-quarterback switch from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles has not paid off. Foles is only the 14th-rated passer in the NFC among the 17 quarterbacks in the conference who qualify for the rankings. Nagy announced last week that he was handing play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Bill Lazor. The Bears are ranked 30th in the NFL in total offense and they’ll be without running back David Montgomery in this game. He has been ruled out because of a concussion.