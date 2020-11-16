Paul, 35, is coming off an extraordinary season in which he averaged 17.6 points, 5 rebounds and 6.7 assists while leading the Thunder on an unexpected trip to the playoffs. A consummate floor general and team leader, Paul earned all-NBA second team honors and earned the 10th all-star nod of his distinguished career. The Suns will now hope that Paul can duplicate that effort with a supporting cast in Phoenix that looks superior to the one he led in Oklahoma City. Phoenix finished 34-39 and in the West’s 10th seed last season, and Paul’s arrival could theoretically boost the Suns into the bottom half of the West’s playoff bracket.

Booker, 24, is a gifted scorer and shot-creator who should thrive with the extra spacing that will be created by Paul’s outside shooting ability. Paul and Booker should pair together much like Paul paired with James Harden on the Houston Rockets, and Williams will be able to stagger the minutes of his two star guards to ensure that he always has a high-level playmaker on the court. Deandre Ayton, Phoenix’s 22-year-old center and a former top overall pick, could be the biggest beneficiary of Paul’s arrival. Previously, Paul helped transform DeAndre Jordan into an all-NBA player during their time together on the Los Angeles Clippers. Ayton should benefit from Paul’s pick-and-roll setup skills and veteran wisdom.

This trade signals three major developments: Phoenix’s commitment to reaching the postseason after a splendid 8-0 run through the bubble last summer, Paul’s slightly diminished standing as he ages through his thirties and Oklahoma City’s pursuit of a full-scale rebuild.

The Suns have not always been willing to spend big in recent years to acquire talent, but their efforts to create cap space enabled them to take on the $41 million owed to Paul this year and his $44 million option for next year. That’s no small investment, especially considering that NBA teams are adjusting to a new financial reality in which the novel coronavirus pandemic has threatened to keep fans out of arenas this season. Phoenix will hope that Paul can remain an impact player through the duration of his contract and that its young core pieces will be ready to take the reins for good after two years of tutelage.

While Paul remains a high-level player, his advancing age and max salary number likely dissuaded many top contenders from pursuing him as the missing piece to put them over the top. The Milwaukee Bucks were briefly linked to interest in Paul earlier this offseason, but those talks never gained much traction. Paul’s domineering personality has rubbed some teammates the wrong way, and Phoenix will represent his third team in three years and his fourth team since 2017.

Oklahoma City, meanwhile, has responded to the pandemic by deciding that it will cut costs and play for tomorrow. The Thunder parted ways with respected coach Billy Donovan after five seasons and opted to replace him with a first-timer in Mark Daigneault. In a separate trade that hasn’t yet been finalized, the Thunder have agreed to trade sixth man Dennis Schroder to the Los Angeles Lakers for Danny Green and a draft pick.

The dominoes could continue falling from there, as veteran forward Danilo Gallinari figures to be a coveted free agent and center Steven Adams could emerge as another trade chip. It remains to be seen whether Oklahoma City views Rubio or Oubre as players it wants to keep or as possible trade assets. Thunder GM Sam Presti has assembled an unprecedented war chest of draft picks after moving Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Paul and Schroder since last summer.