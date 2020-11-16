The Cavaliers appear poised to chase the second title in program history with a balance of veterans with NCAA championship rings and newcomers adding quality depth.

Virginia opens the season ranked fourth in the Associated Press preseason top 25 and is picked to win the ACC, with the conference tournament slated for Capital One Arena in March.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the upcoming season:

When does the college basketball season start?

The first games for both men and women are Nov. 25, as approved by the NCAA Division I Council. The original start date had been Nov. 10.

There are scheduling requirements for men’s and women’s programs to qualify for the NCAA tournament.

On the men’s side, schools can schedule 24 regular season games and participate in one multi-team event with up to three games; 25 regular season games and one multi-team even with up to two games; or 25 regular season games without a multi-team event.

Women’s teams can schedule 23 regular season games and one multi-team event with up to four games or 25 regular season games without a multi-team event.

Who are the top teams?

Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 team, according to the Associated Press poll. The next four are Baylor, Villanova, Virginia and Iowa.

Are teams practicing?

Yes, practice officially began Oct. 14. Schools have 42 days to conduct a maximum of 30 practices, during which time players are permitted to work out 20 hours per week, four hours per day and must have one off day.

The council also approved a transition period from Sept. 21 through Oct. 13 when teams were allowed to participate in strength and conditioning, basketball-related meetings and skill instruction for a maximum of 12 hours per week, with an eight-hour cap on instruction.

Are there any teams/conferences not playing?

The Ivy League last week became the first conference to announce it would not play winter sports, leaving the eight men’s and women’s basketball teams without a season. Also Bethune-Cookman from the MEAC announced it would not be participating in winter sports.

The pandemic has forced roughly two dozen other schools, including Seton Hall and Connecticut, to pause basketball operations because of positive tests and contact tracing.

Will fans be allowed at games?

It’s unclear how many fans, if any at all, will be permitted to attend games. Duke, for instance, has announced it will not have spectators at Cameron Indoor Stadium, effectively nullifying one of the most imposing home-court advantages in the country.

North Carolina Coach Roy Williams said he is uncertain if the Smith Center will allow fans, adding chairs in the bench area will be spaced apart to allow for adequate social distancing among players, coaches and staff.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) recently implemented stricter protocols for the commonwealth, reducing capacity at indoor events to 25, down from 250, which certainly would impact games at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville.

Will there be nonconference games and preseason tournaments?

There are plenty scheduled, most notably at Mohegan Sun casino and resort, which is hosting 40 men’s and women’s teams combined for 45 games over 11 days in what’s been dubbed “Bubbleville.”

The men’s games begin Nov. 25 with Pod One teams comprising Virginia, Florida, Maine and Saint Peter’s. The Cavaliers face Maine and then draw Florida the day after Thanksgiving.

Other marquee nonconference games include the ACC/Big Ten Challenge which matches Virginia against Michigan State, and the Big 12-Big East Challenge, which includes Texas playing Villanova. The three-time national champion Wildcats also play Virginia Dec. 19 at Madison Square Garden.

Some nonconference tournaments have changed sites because of the pandemic, and others have had teams withdraw.

The Maui Invitational, for instance, will be played in Asheville, N.C. The Virgin Islands tournament is coming to the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in the District. A tournament originally set for the Bahamas was moved to South Dakota.

How will conference play work?

The ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC, Horizon and Summit have unveiled conference schedules, with some having left multiple potential dates for games to allow for flexibility during the pandemic.

Each ACC team, for instance, will play 20 games with home and road matchups against two primary rivals, four repeat opponents home and away and single games against eight opponents.

The ACC also announced any games that are unable to be played on the originally scheduled date will be rescheduled only if both teams’ schedules permit. Miami already has announced its season opener against Stetson has been postponed because of a positive test within Stetson’s program.

The Mountain West has moved to a 20-game conference schedule in which schools will play a two-game series at a specific site, with a day of rest in between games.

Conference tournaments, meanwhile, remain up in the air, particularly given a spike in cases nationally with winter and flu season creating additional layers of uncertainty.

How will the NCAA tournament work?

The NCAA announced Monday the 68-team men’s college basketball tournament will take place at one site, adding it is in talks with officials in the state of Indiana about conducting the sport’s showcase event in or around Indianapolis, the host of this season’s Final Four.

Originally 13 predetermined sites were selected to host the preliminary rounds of the NCAA tournament.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement.