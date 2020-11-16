The prosecutors had announced in August that they were charging Baker with four counts of robbery with a firearm. They said then that Baker was “accused of stealing cash and watches from four men at a house party” in Miramar, Fla., and he faced up to life in prison if convicted, with a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years.

AD

AD

The Giants released Baker, a first-round draft pick in 2019, in September. He reportedly had been told by the Giants not to participate in offseason activities and then had been put on paid administrative leave by the NFL, via placement on the commissioner’s exempt list, in July.

Baker remains subject to potential discipline by the NFL under its personal conduct policy if the league believes such measures are warranted. He can be signed by any team as a free agent.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that South Florida attorney William Dean is facing an extortion charge related to Baker’s case. According to the announcement by the sheriff’s office, Dean represents three of Baker’s alleged victims and sought for Baker to pay each of them more than $266,000 to cease cooperating with prosecutors in Baker’s criminal case or change their initial sworn statements to police.

AD

AD

“Evidence in the case reveals that Dean told Baker’s attorney that his clients would do ‘anything you want, so long as the money is right,’ ” the announcement by the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation of Dean began in August, according to the announcement.

“I was saying since day one he would be exonerated and it was a case of extortion,” Bradford Cohen, an attorney for Baker, wrote Monday on Twitter.