Ng’s introductory news conference, held virtually Monday at Miami’s Marlins Park, was unlike any before it — because three days earlier, Ng, who turns 52 on Tuesday, had become the first female general manager in baseball history. As if taking over stewardship of a young and talented roster in one of the sport’s most challenging markets — in the middle of a global pandemic, no less — wasn’t daunting enough, she must also do so amid all the scrutiny that comes with being a trailblazer.

“When Derek told me I got the job,” Ng said, referring to Marlins CEO and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, “there was a 10,000-pound weight lifted off this shoulder.” At this, she reached with her right index finger to point to her left shoulder. “And after about half an hour later, I realized it had just been transferred to this shoulder.” She moved her hand across her neck and pointed to her other shoulder.

“I do feel quite a bit of responsibility,” Ng continued. “I have my entire career.”

Ng, previously an assistant GM for the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers and a high-ranking executive in MLB’s central office, sat alone Monday at a high-top table near the right-handed batter’s box at home plate of Marlins Park. Over her left shoulder was the pitcher’s mound; over the right, in the distance, the 400-foot sign on the center field wall. On the table were a water bottle, a face mask and a card full of notes for her introductory remarks.

Across from her, near the left-handed batter’s box, sat Jeter and Marlins majority owner Bruce Sherman — who wisely stayed mostly on the sidelines and did little more than watch. This moment was all about Ng. And even when she praised Jeter, whom she had worked with in New York, as being the embodiment of “fearlessness,” the camera stayed on her, never even registering his reaction.

It took some 45 minutes of video interrogating from reporters before Ng was hit with a straight-ahead baseball question. But she didn’t seem to mind the primary line of questioning, and it felt only fitting and proper to devote so much time and focus to the glass ceiling she had just shattered and the impact it has already made both within her inner circle and especially outside it.

“The idea that it has affected this many people is just extraordinary,” said Ng, who estimated she had received more than 1,000 congratulatory texts, emails and messages on social media. “I thought it would be a big deal, but this is beyond my expectations and I think many people’s expectations. It’s a testament to where we are. People are looking for hope and looking for inspiration. I’m happy this is a part of it.”

She was particularly poignant when speaking of failure — the times she interviewed for and lost out on general manager jobs, sometimes wondering whether she was only a token candidate, and the creeping sense of resignation over the years that perhaps it was never going to happen for her.

“There were times when I felt the interview wasn’t maybe [on the] up-and-up,” she said. “But I will say that just by having my name out, there was a source of hope for people. And so you do it because you know you just have to keep your name out there. And it wasn’t about me; it was about others — other owners who might give interviews to minorities and women. It was about the women behind me. It was about the women starting out in baseball and across all sports. …

“After so many times [falling short], you feel deflated and you think maybe it’s not going to happen. But one thing I want to make clear: Even if it hadn’t happened, I was never going to see my career as a failure. I’ve had a tremendous career.”

In her previous stints, she sometimes had the unenviable job of telling players they were being sent down to the minors, doing it enough times to be able to internalize the message. “You have to keep plowing through,” she said. “That’s what we tell the players: You can go down and mope for a few days, but you have to come back. That’s what I do. Yes, I’ve been deflated a few times. [But] you pick yourself up, brush yourself off and get back in there again.”

When she finally fielded a couple of baseball questions, toward the end, she spoke with the easy, practiced authority of someone with more than three decades of experience in the game — beginning as a Chicago White Sox intern straight out of the University of Chicago and continuing with stints in New York (where she won three World Series rings) and Los Angeles before her time as MLB’s senior vice president for baseball operations.

In recent years, the Marlins have been known mostly for low payrolls, low attendance and low win totals, but that began to change in 2020. In a pandemic-shortened season, the team endured an eight-day shutdown from a coronavirus outbreak to finish 31-29, make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years and sweep the Chicago Cubs in the first round.

Ng, then, takes over a team with a strong core of young players and an enviable stable of prospects but also a checkered history of talent sell-offs and a questionable commitment to winning.

“Being in a smaller market now, the player development system is so important,” she said. “Looking at this system, it’s rated one of the top systems in baseball right now. Obviously a good job has been done here, but we’re looking to build on it more and more. That’s how you get to the self-sustaining system you need over a long period of time.”

Fresh off her history-making hire, Ng will show up at 2021 spring training — whenever the pandemic permits it — as perhaps the biggest celebrity GM in the sport. But it isn’t the fame that motivates her — it’s the impact. The congratulatory notes from the big-name stars are nice, but even better are the ones she has received from girls and young women who say she has inspired them to chase their dreams.