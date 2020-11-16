Maryland will travel to face Clemson on Dec. 9 in the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenge. As part of a multi-team event next week in College Park, the Terps will face Navy and Mount St. Mary’s. Games against George Mason, La Salle and Monmouth fill out the rest of the team’s nonconference slate.
The Terps have a strong group of returners, including Darryl Morsell, Aaron Wiggins, Eric Ayala and Donta Scott. But the team will also have to rely on newcomers, such as forwards Galin Smith and Jairus Hamilton, who both transferred to Maryland this offseason.
The Terps won a share of the Big Ten regular season title last season and were projected to earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament, which was canceled because of the pandemic. After last season, Maryland lost senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. and sophomore forward Jalen Smith, the top two scorers on the 2019-20 team.
Maryland begins this season ranked No. 51 nationally and No. 11 in the Big Ten in Ken Pomeroy’s analytics-based ratings. In the preseason AP poll, seven Big Ten teams were ranked: No. 5 Iowa, No. 7 Wisconsin, No. 8 Illinois, No. 13 Michigan State, No. 23 Ohio State, No. 24 Rutgers and No. 25 Michigan.
Maryland men’s basketball 2020-21 nonconference schedule
Nov. 25: Old Dominion
Nov. 27: Navy
Nov. 29: Mount St. Mary’s
Dec. 1: Monmouth
Dec 4: George Mason
Dec. 9: at Clemson (ACC-Big Ten Challenge)
Dec. 22: La Salle
Read more on college sports: