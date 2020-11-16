“I know how tough the Big Ten is at that big guy spot,” said Morsell, who has played alongside Bruno Fernando, now with the Atlanta Hawks, and Jalen Smith, who will probably become a first-round draft pick Wednesday.

Morsell has started 81 games for the Terps and is familiar with the big men returning throughout the conference — players such as Iowa’s Luka Garza, Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers and Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn. But at a time this spring, Maryland’s 2020-21 roster only included two eligible frontcourt players — Donta Scott, a 6-foot-7 forward who became a regular starter last season, and sophomore Chol Marial, a high-upside center who’s been hampered by injuries the last few years.

“It was definitely important” to bring in additional players, Morsell said, “but Coach Turgeon did his thing for sure.”

The Terps added Galin Smith, a 6-foot-9 graduate transfer from Alabama, and Jairus Hamilton, a 6-foot-8, 235-pound forward from Boston College. They both have years of experience at the college level, and they’ll presumably combine with Marial and Scott to give Maryland two options at each of the frontcourt positions. Even though Scott is the only established returner, Turgeon said he’s been “pleasantly surprised” with the group of players as his team prepares for the 2020-21 season that begins Nov. 25.

Maryland had some depth issues at the center position last year following the midseason departure of twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchel, but those worries were largely masked by Jalen Smith’s standout season and his ability to stay out of foul trouble. As a sophomore, Smith played 31.5 minutes per game (second-most on the team), averaging 15.5 points and 10.5 rebounds. He gained consistency, which he at times lacked as a freshman, and developed significantly as a three-point shooter. The Terps also lost Ricky Lindo Jr., who transferred to George Washington. Lindo only played 7.0 minutes per game, but his role could have expanded this season. Joshua Tomaic, another forward on last year’s roster, transferred to San Diego State during the offseason.

Galin Smith and Hamilton joined Maryland’s team during the coronavirus pandemic, and official practices began about a month ago. Maryland’s roster features a handful of established players, such as Morsell and junior guards Aaron Wiggins and Eric Ayala, but they’re joined by an influx of newcomers. For Smith and Hamilton, the adjustment process at Maryland was less drastic than it was for the freshmen. Both come from major-conference programs. Hamilton, a regular starter at Boston College, scored 9.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds in 2019-20, and Smith started seven games for the Crimson Tide last season.

“Galin Smith and Jairus have been well-coached, and they can pick things up,” Turgeon said. “They know what a college practice is like. They know what games are like. They've played in great leagues, so they've come along really quickly.”

Both players add physicality to the team, Morsell said. At a recent practice, Hamilton and Scott both dove for a loose ball, and Turgeon said, “I was just praying they'd both get up.” Hamilton describes himself as a versatile player, and Hamilton reminds Morsell of former Terp Justin Jackson. Hamilton will mostly play at the power forward position, and Jalen Smith’s role last season was part of what made Maryland seem like an attractive option.

“Seeing all the opportunities that they gave him, just free-flowing play and being able to showcase all the versatility that he had,” said Hamilton, who recently received a waiver to be eligible this season. “He’s a great player, a lottery pick. That definitely intrigued me and got me interested in coming here.”

Galin Smith, who only has one season of eligibility remaining, was also impressed by how Maryland developed past big men, including Jalen Smith and Fernando. When considering places where he could finish his college career, he said he was “looking for a home for my last year, somewhere I could feel like it’s a family and not I was just being rented for that one year.”

Smith will split time at center with Marial, who played sparingly last season after he had surgery in September 2019 to repair stress fractures in both legs. Marial has essentially been injured for the past three years, Turgeon said, but now he’s entirely pain-free in his left leg and is only occasionally bothered by his right leg. Because of the pandemic, players couldn’t work out on campus for a long stretch through the spring and summer, so Marial lost valuable time with the Terps’ director of basketball performance, Kyle Tarp.

“He was a little bit rusty when we started just like every player was,” Turgeon said. “But Chol's coming. … He's starting to look like the Chol that I remember coming out of high school a few years ago. It's exciting and he's got a great attitude. There are a lot of things that we didn't know he could do because he just wasn't able to do it.”

A healthy Marial, a 7-foot-2 sophomore center from South Sudan, could develop into a valuable shot-blocker and rim-protector for the Terps. In his limited appearances during the 2019-20 season, Marial showed flashes of that ability, but he only played more than five minutes on four occasions.

This group of players can’t replace Jalen Smith’s presence, but together they form a patchwork quartet of potential and experience. Their success depends on variables — the transfers’ ability within Maryland’s system, Marial’s health and the size of Scott’s sophomore-year leap — but Turgeon at least has options, players who are prepared to step in and fill what was once a worrisome void.

“We feel good about our frontcourt,” Turgeon said. “There’s no Bruno. There’s no Stix. Those guys are special. But we have some guys that are really good players that are going to get better and better.”