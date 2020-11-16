To win now, though, they need to improve their defense after they allowed the second-most points per game in the league last season.

When the draft finally rolls around Wednesday, the Wizards are focused on using their No. 9 pick to take a player who can make an impact on the court sooner rather than later; they’re not looking for a long-term project. They want a solid defender who can guard multiple positions or a player who can pitch in on rim protection.

AD

AD

This year’s draft class is considered weak, but there are a handful of players who have the maturity — physically and mentally — to contribute right away. After having an extra five months to scrutinize prospects when the draft, typically held in June, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Wizards feel there are 13 or so players who fit that bill.

It helps that, as a general rule, defensive-minded prospects are often those who are most ready to make the jump from college to the pros.

“Historically, a rookie probably has a better chance of playing his first season if he can play defensively,” Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard said in an interview last week. “Usually, most teams, with the scoring there’s a pecking order that’s already established. They have other players ahead of them that coaches know, hey, these guys are NBA vets; they can put the ball in the basket. But defensively, rebounding, those are great opportunities for rookies to come in and make an impact. You can always use more defenders; that’s six more fouls. You can always use more athleticism to help you jam up the driving lanes.”

AD

AD

Here are five potential NBA-ready draft picks for Washington to consider:

THE STOPPER

Onyeka Okongwu, C, USC

6-foot-9, 245 pounds

A top center in this year’s draft, Okongwu is the name most linked to the Wizards at the No. 9 spot, but there’s a fair chance he gets picked before Washington can get him. Okongwu is a talented defender with the versatility to fit multiple lineups, has a silkier handle than most centers and provides defensive timing and awareness that belies his age (19). He’s an advanced rim protector as well. As a freshman, Okongwu averaged 2.7 blocks, ninth most in college basketball, and 8.6 rebounds a game. His most common comparison is to the Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo, leaving little wonder why Okongwu is one of the hotter targets this year. Washington has interviewed him more than once.

AD

AD

THE WING

Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

6-6, 225

Like Okongwu, Okoro is a freshman with defensive talent beyond his years. The rangy wing has an ideal game for today’s NBA with the ability to guard multiple positions at a high level and set a defensive tone from the perimeter. He’s a capable interior scorer with the strength to drive through contact and get to the rim — it’s just his jumper that needs development. If teams are willing to be patient with that, Okoro has one of the highest upsides in this year’s class. He would be a solid complement to a Wizards roster that desperately needs some perimeter defense, which is presumably why Washington has interviewed him during the pre-draft process.

AD

THE HIGH-FLYER

Obi Toppin, PF, Dayton

6-9, 220

Toppin, the reigning national player of the year, is one of those stars who made college basketball fans lament the loss of the NCAA tournament this past spring. A redshirt sophomore who was poised to lead Dayton to a No. 1 seed, Toppin averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds. He shot 63.3 percent from the field while throwing down devastating dunks. Toppin is a pure athlete, a playmaker and a dream teammate, by all accounts. At 22, he also has maturity to match his skill. His major downside is that he has a lot of work to do on the defensive end, which, along with a profile that skews just a little too close to Rui Hachimura’s, doesn’t make him the best fit for the Wizards. Plenty of other teams are excited about him, though.

AD

AD

THE LATE BLOOMER

Devin Vassell, SF, Florida State

6-7, 195

Vassell caught NBA teams’ attention with his long wingspan, versatility and hustle on defense, all components of a player who can fit into just about any roster right away. He showed growth from his freshman to sophomore year, averaging 12.7 points and 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals playing in the ACC. He is, largely because of his reach, a good disrupter on defense even though he is slimmer than the typical NBA player. He was also largely overlooked coming out of high school, which some teams view as a positive, a potential indicator that a player knows what it’s like to work his way to the top.

AD

THE HOMETOWN HERO

Saddiq Bey, F, Villanova

6-8, 216