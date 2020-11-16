Note: This mock draft considers team needs and lineup fits while assuming that each team will pick at its current spot.

1. Minnesota Timberwolves: LaMelo Ball, Illwarra Hawks

If Minnesota were drafting on pure fit, shooting guard Anthony Edwards would work most effectively alongside point guard D’Angelo Russell and center Karl-Anthony Towns. But draft analysts have rallied to Ball’s side in recent weeks, in part because his size and playmaking ability combine to give him perhaps the highest ceiling of any player in this class. If Ball goes first, it’s possible that Minnesota traded the pick to a team in need of a lead guard or selected him with plans to trade him down the road. Ball’s skeptics will note that his unconventional route to the NBA included stops in Lithuania and Australia, and that he has yet to prove he can be a dependable winner since his days as a Southern California high school phenom.

2. Golden State Warriors: James Wiseman, Memphis

AD

AD

With Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson back healthy, the Warriors want to add pieces that will help restore them as title contenders. This pick has been mentioned in a wide range of deals for veterans, but Wiseman is the logical play if Golden State stands pat. The Warriors have a hole inside, and Wiseman projects as an athletic two-way center. If Wiseman’s college career didn’t end after three games because of NCAA eligibility issues, he might very well have emerged as the consensus top pick.

3. Charlotte Hornets: Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Charlotte’s youth movement is plugging along, and the physical Edwards would fit cleanly as a starting shooting guard next to Devonte’ Graham. Edwards was inconsistent during his one-and-done season at Georgia, but he looked like a future all-star on his best nights. The Hornets have been rumored as a possible trade partner for Westbrook, and they have plenty of bad contracts to make a deal work. If Charlotte takes the Westbrook plunge, it could shift its draft focus to a frontcourt talent such as Onyeka Okongwu or Obi Toppin.

AD

AD

4. Chicago Bulls: Deni Avdija, Maccabi Tel Aviv

New Bulls executive Arturas Karnisovas has long been known for his international scouting prowess. The 6-foot-9 Avdija is the top international player in this class thanks to his feel, ballhandling ability and intelligence. Chicago also needs a talent infusion in the backcourt, and it could select guard Tyrese Haliburton at four or explore trading up by dangling Wendell Carter Jr. or one of its other recent lottery picks. How radically Karnisovas shakes up the mish-mashed roster he inherited will be one of this offseason’s biggest questions.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Obi Toppin, Dayton

The knock on Toppin, 22, is that he’s significantly older than his lottery contemporaries and that he’s all offense, no defense. Mired in an aimless rebuild, Cleveland has plenty of raw talent already on hand and could use a dependable frontcourt scoring option as it seeks to wean itself off Kevin Love and his regrettable contract. After an ugly season that saw former coach John Beilein’s abrupt departure, Toppin could help the Cavaliers reset their culture.

AD

AD

6. Atlanta Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Atlanta is eager to make a playoff push, and center isn’t the position of greatest need after a trade deadline deal for Clint Capela. Haliburton might make sense here as a plug-and-play option in the backcourt, or the Hawks could add a defensive-minded wing like Patrick Williams or Isaac Okoro. Even so, Okongwu, a quality rim protector and interior scorer, might be the most intriguing prospect on the board and could prove to be this class’s best big man. The 6-9 center has drawn comparisons to Bam Adebayo and could serve as an understudy to Capela early on. If Okongwu pops in year three as Adebayo did, he could be an ideal interior partner for Trae Young.

7. Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes, Ulm

AD

The Pistons’ depressing roster is lacking in long-term backcourt pieces, and new GM Troy Weaver should consider trading for Westbrook or moving up to take a flier on Ball. If those bigger swings don’t work out, Hayes would give Detroit fans some much-needed hope. The 19-year-old Frenchman spent last season playing professionally in Germany, and he projects as a lead guard capable of scoring and orchestrating the offense at a high level.

AD

8. New York Knicks: Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

New coach Tom Thibodeau won’t have any patience for drafting projects. That could play to Haliburton’s favor, as he’s viewed as one of the most NBA-ready lottery prospects after two seasons at Iowa State. While he isn’t necessarily an athletic marvel, Haliburton is smart, controlled, efficient and blessed with good size. He should be able to play off RJ Barrett on offense and live up to Thibodeau’s demands on defense.

9. Washington Wizards: Patrick Williams, Florida State

AD

After Washington finished 29th in defensive efficiency, it’s easy to envision the Wizards targeting Okongwu with the ninth pick or a trade to move up. Failing one of those scenarios, Washington’s biggest need is wing depth. Williams could fit in as a complementary piece around Washington’s veteran scoring options while providing some defensive versatility as well. If he’s off the board, Okoro could also make sense as a defensive-minded forward.

10. Phoenix Suns: Devin Vassell, Florida State

AD

The Suns have been linked to interest in trading for Paul, and a deal could require they part with one of their young wings. In an ideal world, Vassell would plug in as a three-and-D floor-spacer for Paul and Devin Booker. If center Deandre Ayton continues to progress, a long-awaited return to the playoffs would be on the table.

AD

11. San Antonio Spurs: Isaac Okoro, Auburn

Here’s hoping the Spurs smash the reset button by trading LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan and any other veteran who might be ready for a new home. San Antonio has a developing core of youngsters that is mildly intriguing, but it is unlikely to find a star to add the mix at No. 11. Okoro is a familiar player type in San Antonio: a promising defensive prospect with good size who needs to improve as a shooter.

12. Sacramento Kings: Aaron Nesmith, Vanderbilt

AD

For the first time in years, Kings fans can look forward to a draft knowing that Vlade Divac isn’t in charge. New GM Monte McNair arrives from Houston and inherits a roster with underwhelming options at almost every position. Nesmith could make sense as a knockdown shooter if Sacramento trades Buddy Hield or loses Bogdan Bogdanovic in free agency.

AD

13. New Orleans Pelicans: Kira Lewis, Alabama

Zion Williamson’s arrival inflated expectations for the Pelicans, but they are still in the early stages of building around their 2019 top overall pick. If the Jrue Holiday trade rumors come to fruition, Lewis’s quickness and shooting ability would make him a more natural point guard option than Lonzo Ball.

14. Boston Celtics: Aleksej Pokusevski, Olympiacos