This plan to limit travel and keep athletes in a controlled environment somewhat resembles the bubble setups that allowed professional leagues, such as the NBA, to successfully return to play. The NCAA still plans to hold the tournament in March and April.

“My committee colleagues and I did not come lightly to the difficult decision to relocate the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament, as we understand the disappointment 13 communities will feel to miss out on being part of March Madness next year,” Mitch Barnhart, chair of the Division I Men’s Basketball Committee and University of Kentucky athletic director, said in a statement.

“With the University of Kentucky slated to host first- and second-round games in March, this is something that directly impacts our school and community, so we certainly share in their regret,” Barnhart continued. “The committee and staff deeply appreciate the efforts of all the host institutions and conferences, and we look forward to bringing the tournament back to the impacted sites in future years.”

The 2020 NCAA tournament was canceled in March just after the virus had begun spreading across the country.

The cities that were scheduled to host the preliminary rounds of the 2021 tournament include Dayton, Ohio, which would have held the first four round, as well as eight sites for first- and second-round games — Boise, Dallas, Detroit, Providence, Lexington, Raleigh, San Jose and Wichita. The four regionals were set to be held in Denver, Minneapolis, Brooklyn and Memphis. The Final Four was already scheduled to take place in Indianapolis.

The college football season has dealt with numerous disruptions this season because of coronavirus cases within programs. Fifteen FBS games were canceled or postponed last weekend.

“We have learned so much from monitoring other successful sporting events in the last several months, and it became clear it’s not feasible to manage this complex championship in so many different states with the challenges presented by the pandemic,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball, said in a statement “However, we are developing a solid plan to present a safe, responsible and fantastic March Madness tournament unlike any other we’ve experienced.”