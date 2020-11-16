We may not know the answers now, but at least we know some of the questions. Who is going to claim the AFC’s last playoff spot? The Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Dolphins are all 6-3 and outside their division lead.

Who is going to beat Pittsburgh? The Steelers remain unbeaten more than halfway to a perfect season after throttling the Cincinnati Bengals. They are not an overwhelming juggernaut, but their formula of Ben Roethlisberger feeding passes to a fleet of excellent wideouts and a defense that steals the ball is awfully hard to beat.

But then again, who knows? The complexion of the league, after all, can change in the time it takes a football to travel about 52 yards in the air. Drew Brees is ailing, Murray is a magician, and here is what to know.

AD

AD

Drew Brees got hurt, and it’s not clear when he’s coming back. In a season the Saints treated as a go-for-broke mission, they may have to try to win an elusive second Super Bowl without Drew Brees.

Late in the second half of the New Orleans Saints’ 27-13 victory over the depleted San Francisco 49ers, Brees absorbed a massive hit from defensive end Kentavius Street. At halftime, after trying warmup tosses, Brees approached Coach Sean Payton and said, “Hey, I don’t feel like I’m capable of playing.”

Jameis Winston emerged as New Orleans’s quarterback. The Saints labeled Brees questionable to return with a rib injury. He stood on the sidelines with his helmet on, making it difficult to ascertain the severity of his injury.

AD

“Probably the first time in 15 years where it was significant enough he felt like he couldn’t function in the second half,” Payton said in a postgame video news conference.

AD

Brees received an MRI exam and an X-ray that revealed broken ribs on both sides of his body and a collapsed lung, ESPN reported Monday afternoon. It’s not clear how much time Brees will miss, but it could be significant.

The Saints may be handing their six-game winning streak to Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick who signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract this offseason. He piloted them to a victory in the second half, completing 6 of 10 passes for 63 yards and, crucially, zero interceptions.

AD

The Saints with Winston would be different, but not necessarily worse and maybe better. Brees’s arm strength has diminished over the years, and this season he essentially abandoned throwing deep. Brees had attempted 12 passes thrown at least 20 yards beyond the line of scrimmage entering Week 10, according to Pro Football Focus, which ranked 32nd in the NFL. While Winston would be less efficient and present a turnover risk, he would unlock deep passing that had been lacking from Payton’s offense.

AD

Payton called Winston “extremely bright” and said he has picked up the offense quickly despite limited reps. Few quarterbacks in NFL history can diagnose a defense and throw to the proper place like Brees, but Winston may be able to make some of the difference with a stronger arm. (And so long as he throws it to the amazing Alvin Kamara, the Saints should be fine.)

Kyler Murray is magic, and DeAndre Hopkins made an all-time catch. There is no more exciting or devastating tandem than Murray and Hopkins, and they combined Sunday for the play of the year, a breathtaking Hail Mary that lifted the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

AD

With 10 seconds left and trailing 30-26, Murray took a shotgun snap at the Buffalo 43-yard line. He dropped back and curled to the left to evade pressure, back to his own 45. Falling out of bounds to his left, he heaved the ball from the 50 to two yards deep in the end zone.

AD

Waiting there was Hopkins, bracketed by two defenders with another Bills defensive back closing in at full speed. All four men leapt. Hopkins’s arms rose above the others, and in a sea of hands Hopkins snared the ball and held on as he crashed to the turf.

The victory pushed the Cardinals to 6-3, tying them with the Los Angeles Rams and Seahawks in the NFC West. More than that, it created an all-time memory for the franchise.

AD

The Patriots are not dead yet. It will be a slog for New England to get back into a crowded AFC playoff race, especially with its division no longer rife with doormats. But the Patriots showed life Sunday night with a rain-soaked, 23-17 upset of the Ravens, almost exactly one year after the Ravens dominated them in what seemed like a sea-change result.

The Patriots may have found an identity. They smashed the Ravens with power running, relying on second-year running back Damien Harris, an emerging star out of Alabama who rushed 22 times for 121 yards. It helped that the Ravens played without injured defensive lineman Calais Campbell and lost run-stuffing tackle Brandon Williams during the game. Still, the victory did not appear fluky — the Patriots manhandled a team that rightly prides itself on being a bully.

AD

The Ravens are now three games behind the Steelers in the AFC North and will have to hold off a raft of contenders for a wild-card spot. Last year was a joyride for Baltimore. This season will be a battle, especially after it lost tight end Nick Boyle, a sneakily huge part of the offense, to what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

AD

Russell Wilson’s MVP candidacy is fading. And it may be at the hands of his own defense. The Seahawks’ third loss in their past four games, a 23-16 defeat against the Rams, was their most troubling yet. The Rams dominated them on offense and defense, and those seemed to be related. Wilson threw two interceptions, lost a fumble and took three sacks. Under pressure to create points while the Rams carved through Seattle’s anemic defense, Wilson forced throws and tried to make plays that weren’t there.

If the season ended today, the Seahawks would be the last team in the NFC playoff field. Wilson gives them a chance to win any game they play, but he needs more help than he’s getting.

AD

The NFC East is a special kind of mess. With November more than half over, every team in the division has either two or three wins. In games outside the division, NFC East teams are 2-23-1. One of them will host a playoff game, which promises to be glorious.

AD

The Philadelphia Eagles are in the lead at 3-5-1, but they may be the division’s most broken team after a listless, 27-17 loss to the New York Giants. Carson Wentz has regressed, and Coach Doug Pederson’s offense lacks coherence; the Eagles’ leading receiver Sunday was reserve tight end Richard Rodgers, who caught four passes for 60 yards. Their next five games come against the Browns, Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Saints and Cardinals; it’s hard to see where the wins are coming in that stretch.

The Washington Football Team, which is 2-7 with a 2019 first-round quarterback rotting on the bench, received a heroic performance from Alex Smith in his first start since he suffered a catastrophic leg injury two years ago, only for his 390 yards and game-tying touchdown drive to get erased by Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater’s 59-yard, game-winning field goal at the buzzer, which was enabled by Chase Young’s roughing-the-passer penalty.

AD

The Giants may actually be the lone feel-good story. The roster is playing hard for first-year coach Joe Judge, and New York has won two games in a row for the first time this season. (Both wins were against NFC East teams, but still.) The Giants are 15-43 in their past 58 games, and they are probably the favorite to host a playoff game. What a country.

AD

There are enough balls to go around in Tampa Bay. Say this for the Buccaneers: They didn’t let the Saints beat them a third time. The beating they took last Sunday night was the kind of loss that could cause a season to crumble, but they rebounded to beat the Panthers, 46-23, after Ronald Jones II flipped the game with a lightning-bolt, 98-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

One takeaway is that Tom Brady can keep his receivers happy even with Antonio Brown seeing more snaps. Brown caught seven passes for 69 yards, Mike Evans caught six for 77 and a touchdown, and Chris Godwin had six catches for 92 yards. When throwing to those wideouts, Brady went 19 for 25 for 238 yards.

AD

It wouldn’t be new for Brady to suffer a seemingly destabilizing loss on the way to the Super Bowl. In 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs destroyed Brady’s Patriots, 41-14, in a Monday night game, a shellacking so severe that it spawned Bill Belichick’s “on to Cincinnati” catchphrase. Four months later, the Patriots won the Super Bowl. Just two seasons ago, Brady put up 10 points in a Week 15 loss to a middling Steelers team on the way to another title.

None of those losses were as bad as the thumping Brady’s team took last week. The Bucs aren’t necessarily a Super Bowl team. Coach Bruce Arians isn’t Belichick. But the Bucs have a quarterback who knows to how to bounce back, and they showed Sunday that one loss or having to share receptions isn’t what will stop them.

Nick Chubb is back — and he’s smart. After missing four games with a knee injury, Chubb returned and ran for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Browns’ windswept, 10-7 victory over the Houston Texans. His best play came when he didn’t score. Up by three on his own 40 with less than a minute left, Chubb took a handoff and burst through the line. The Texans gave only half-hearted chase — the only way they could win would be to let Chubb score, get the ball back and hope for a miracle.

Chubb learned his lesson from Todd Gurley, who earlier this season failed to go down at the 1. Chubb slowed down at the 10 and ambled out of bounds just before the goal line, sealing the game and breaking the hearts of bettors who had the Browns giving 3½ points.

“I got a call from the coaches, from Baker [Mayfield] to not score, get a first down to end the game,” Chubb told reporters. “So that’s what I did. Luckily the run was a little longer, because I didn’t think about it until the last 10 yards.”

While the Browns’ offense has often scuffled, Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett, who registered his 10th sack, may be enough to drag 6-3 Cleveland into the playoffs.

Packers left tackle David Bahktiari got paid. A 29-year-old staple on Aaron Rodgers’s blind side, Bahktiari became the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history when he signed a four-year contract that pays him an average of $23 million per season. The news broke during the Packers’ 24-20 victory over Jacksonville, which was far harder than it should have been.

“He’s an elite player at an elite position,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst told Green Bay reporters on a video news conference. “We thought it was important to lock him up.”