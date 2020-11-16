“We are humbled, and we are already getting to work,” Reynolds, star of the “Deadpool” movie series, said in a video shared by Wrexham. “Oh [expletive], this is really happening.”

“Thank you for your faith and trust in us,” McElhenney, who created and stars in the long-running series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” said in the video.

AD

True to their comedic sensibilities, McElhenney and Reynolds began the video with a pitch for a Welsh manufacturer of trailers that happens to be a major sponsor of their new team. McElhenney referred to that sponsor, as well as the club’s historic stadium, in telling a camera, “You may never have heard of Wrexham, the Racecourse Ground or Ifor Williams, but you will.”

The takeover is still subject to final approval from, among other bodies, the Football Association, which governs British soccer. Wrexham is currently competing in the National League, having been relegated in 2008 out of the more prestigious Football League Two, itself three rungs below the top-tier Premier League.

AD

The oldest soccer club in Wales and one of the oldest in Britain, Wrexham has had few high points since a 1992 victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup. The arrival of two Hollywood stars, promising a transformative level of publicity and revenue, was overwhelmingly supported by the club’s fans.

AD

According to the Wrexham Supporters Trust Board, over 98 percent of its 1,800-plus members voted to approve the bid by Reynolds and McElhenney. The board thanked the pair for their “professional and considered approach and for the time they have already put into the process.”

“As Wrexham supporters, we would like to wish them the very best of luck in charge of our Football Club,” the board stated, “and look forward to what the future brings.”

The future is very likely to include a documentary series about the club and its new ownership.

AD

“That’s happened. We’re documenting it,” McElhenney said during a virtual meeting with supporters earlier this month (via Yahoo Sports).

AD

“We’re excited to have some documentation,” Reynolds said at the time, “but no one has to speak if they don’t want to.”

“We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible — as many games as I can make,” added Reynolds, a native of Canada. “We want to have a pint with the fans. You’ll be fed up of us!

“We want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force.”

In a mission statement the actors provided to Wrexham supporters earlier this month, they pledged to provide “comprehensive financial support” for the team and help it climb back into the Football League while respecting its deep roots in its community. “We want to be part of Wrexham’s story, not drag the club into ours,” said Reynolds and McElhenney.

AD

AD

“We understand and respect the intense loyalty and love for this club and how it’s woven into the fabric of the town and its supporters,” they said.

After declaring their intention to “grow the exposure of the club,” the Hollywood stars added, “Of course, this would be in concert with protecting the heart and spirit of a community-led historical icon. But why can’t the third oldest club in the world have a global appeal?”