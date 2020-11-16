The Maryland Department of Health on Monday reported 167,656 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and a statewide test positivity rate of 6.45 percent.
The team prohibited fans for the start of the season because of the pandemic but allowed roughly 3,000 to attend its Nov. 8 loss against the New York Giants. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) had issued an order shortly before that game that allowed for up to 10 percent capacity at outdoor sporting venues.
But in the wake of a recent spike in cases, Hogan announced more stringent policies for public gatherings in an effort to limit the outbreak.
“As we continue to see widespread community transmission, it’s more critical than ever that Marylanders increase their vigilance and follow the public health guidance,” he tweeted Monday. “We need to get back to basics: wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid gatherings, and practice physical distancing.”