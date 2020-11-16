AD

A few months ago, it was reasonable to wonder whether Smith would ever appear in an NFL game again. Now it’s at least worth asking if he might be Washington’s answer at quarterback beyond this seemingly lost season.

Fail: Capitalizing on scoring changes

Smith’s performance in defeat wasn’t flawless. On Washington’s first possession, he took a sack for a loss of 14 yards rather than throwing the ball away one play after J.D. McKissic was tackled for a loss of 10. That ugly sequence moved Washington from inside the red zone, where it was poised to score on its opening drive for the first time all season and take an early lead, to out of field goal range.

Washington scored a total of three points on three first-half trips inside the Detroit 25-yard line. On a fourth drive before halftime, Washington was inside the Lions 35 when Terry McLaurin lost his first fumble since he was a high school star in Indianapolis after a hit by linebacker Jamie Collins. Missed opportunities like those is how a team manages 464 total yards and 34 first downs, yet fails to crack 30 points.

Hail: Chase Young

It’s a little thing, and perhaps it’s to be expected of anyone who’s paid handsomely to play a game for a living, but it says a lot about Young’s maturity and leadership that the rookie reportedly requested to speak with reporters after his roughing-the-passer penalty against Matthew Stafford in the final seconds set up Detroit’s game-winning field goal.

“I was going hard,” said Young, who was held without a sack. “It was a split decision whether to go or stop, and I just went. Rookie mistake. It happens.”

Fail: Washington’s defense

Young’s mistake was hardly the only reason Washington fell to 2-7. In addition to the offense’s first-half struggles, the defense had a rough day, too. In fact, Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus was wide open on the play that resulted in Young’s penalty and, with a slightly better throw from Stafford, could’ve ended the game with a touchdown catch.

After sleepwalking through the first half, during which Stafford threw a couple of long scoring passes to Marvin Hall and Marvin Jones, defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s unit allowed the Lions to open the third quarter with an 11-play touchdown drive. The backbreaking play on the march was a 26-yard catch-and-run on second and 20 by rookie running back D’Andre Swift. Swift, a second-round pick out of Georgia, had 149 total yards on 18 carries and five catches, including a 15-yard touchdown grab. The Lions averaged five yards per carry and Stafford was only sacked twice.

Hail: Dan Hellie and Aqib Talib

Hellie, who grew up in Montgomery County and spent seven years as a sports anchor and reporter at WRC before joining NFL Network in 2013, was a late-week replacement for play-by-play man Brandon Gaudin in the Fox broadcast booth. He was joined by former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, who retired after a 13-year career before the season and was making his debut as an analyst.

Talib, who said he has been spending his weekends at youth football games, was raw, but also humorous and insightful. He explained basic coverage concepts, shared his familiarity with Del Rio’s defensive tendencies from their season together with the Denver Broncos and demonstrated his personal knowledge of players from both teams.

Fail: Washington’s run game

After rushing for only 37 yards on a franchise-low nine carries last week, Washington made an effort to establish the run against the league’s 30th-ranked rushing defense. Washington had 10 carries for 48 yards in the first quarter, but only 53 yards at the half. After finding itself down multiple scores, Washington abandoned the run for the pass for much of the second half and finished with 26 carries for 89 yards. Washington has rushed for more than 100 yards as a team only three times in nine games.

Hail: Exciting finishes

Washington’s games have rarely been pretty this season, but they haven’t lacked for fourth-quarter drama, especially in recent weeks. Washington’s last three losses have been by a combined seven points, which would be more impressive if they weren’t to the Giants (twice) and Lions. Speaking of excitement, New York’s 27-17 win over the Eagles means Washington remains only a game and a half out of the NFC East lead.

Fail: Dustin Hopkins

Hopkins was questionable with a groin injury this week, which may have been a factor in Coach Ron Rivera’s decision not to have him attempt a 56-yard field goal on Washington’s first possession. Hopkins was clutch in the final minute, drilling a 41-yard field goal to briefly tie the game, but he missed badly on a 43-yarder in the second quarter and is now 12 for 17 on field goals this season.