“When Antonio joined us, we were clear about what we expected and required of him,” the Buccaneers said. “Thus far, he has met all the expectations we have in place.”

No charges were filed in the alleged incident, although police in Hollywood, Fla., reportedly determined that there was probable cause to charge Brown with misdemeanor criminal mischief. The police report, per the Herald, stated that the president of the homeowners association at Brown’s gated community declined to press charges because she was concerned he might “retaliate against her employees.”

The HOA president, Sylvia Berman, denied to the newspaper that she and her staff were “afraid” of Brown. Instead, she said the episode was deemed too minor to warrant charges, and that Brown had agreed to replace the camera.

A spokeswoman for Brown said the incident stemmed from attempts by friends and family of Brown to pass through a visitor gate, and that all the issues “have been fully and amicably resolved, and everyone is getting along just fine.”

“Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA,” the spokeswoman told the Herald. “However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate."

The NFL suspended Brown in July for what it described as multiple violations of its personal conduct policy, in a move related to a woman’s allegations that he sent her threatening text message after she rejected his unwanted advances. Also playing a role in the league’s decision was a January incident involving Brown and the driver of a moving truck at his Hollywood residence that led to charges of battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief for the wide receiver.

Brown received two years probation in that case and was ordered to attend an anger-management course. It is not clear if the recent episode, which reportedly occurred Oct. 15, might violate the terms of that probation.

The NFL has not closed an investigation into another woman’s accusations that Brown raped and sexually assaulted her in separate incidents in 2017 and 2018. The woman filed a lawsuit against Brown that is scheduled to go to trial in December.

When the Buccaneers added Brown, it appeared to signal change of heart on the part of head coach Bruce Arians, who worked with the wide receiver as a Pittsburgh assistant and previously described Brown as “a diva” and “not a fit in our locker room.”

After the signing, Arians said of the six-time Pro Bowler, “He screws up one time, he’s gone. I don’t think he will because he wants to play.”

Brown, who was out of the NFL for over a year after being released by New England in September 2019, said earlier this month, “I took a lot of time off from the game to reevaluate myself, to look within, to get a better perspective of myself and work on myself within and without."

According to the police report obtained by the Herald, Brown “approached the guard shack and began to strike one of the surveillance cameras, causing it to break.” At another point during that episode, per the police, Brown “threw his bicycle at the guard gate arm,” causing the arm to remain stuck in an open position.

Brown has remained close with quarterback Tom Brady since they were briefly Patriots teammates, to the point that Brady opened his rented home in Tampa to Brown to help the latter transition to his new team. Arians denied last month that Brady pushed for the addition of Brown, pointing instead to the opportunity to add “a Pro Bowl-type player.”

“AB brings another dynamic to our team that we don’t have,” Arians said then (via NBC Sports). “I owe it to the rest of our players to put the best team out there possible. I don’t foresee any problems.