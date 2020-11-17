Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, 12-3 against the Raiders since becoming the Kansas City coach in 2013, tried to play down the significance of the victory lap.

“Listen, they won the game, so they can do anything they want to do,” Reid told reporters Monday. “They ended up winning the game. That’s not our style, but we’ll get ourselves back, ready to play. That’s where we’re at.”

Reid was asked if he thought it was difficult to beat a team twice in a season and, after saying no, he had a little jab. “I think they [must] or they wouldn’t have driven the bus around the stadium.”

Reid’s teams had taken five straight games (and four by double digits) from the Raiders before the October loss and he admitted that the rivalry is, well, special. “It’s two good football teams playing each other,” Reid said. “I don’t think either team likes the other that much, as they’ve stated before.”

Gruden broke out the facial expressions that earned him the nickname “Chucky,” after the horror-film character, when he was asked about whether that bus trip might not fire up the Chiefs. “Not really. I mean, you can find a smart-aleck bus driver in Kansas City who made some snide comments when we got on the bus,” he told reporters. “Maybe that’s why we drove around the stadium, to tick him off. You know, this is ridiculous. Next question.”