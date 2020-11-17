Resh was most recently CFO and chief operating officer of Sontiq, a Maryland-based identity security company.
“I’m so excited to add Greg’s deep experience, creative business mind, and athlete-like work ethic to our team,” Washington team president Jason Wright tweeted. “He’s the ideal thought partner for me as we expand the business — a new identity/name, a new home, new business ventures. He’ll lead us into an exciting new phase.”
Stephen Choi had been Washington’s CFO since 2016. The team declined to confirm Choi’s departure, but his biography on the team’s website has been taken down.
Since Washington hired Wright in August, he has reshaped the franchise’s front office by adding Julie Andreeff Jensen as senior vice president of external engagement and communications, and Andre Chambers as chief people officer.
