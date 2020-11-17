Miami Dolphins: A year ago, the Dolphins were thought to be on the “Tank for Tua” plan after offloading so many players that it appeared they were positioning themselves to draft Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa with the first pick.

AD

AD

That didn’t turn out to be the case, for two main reasons: Coach Brian Flores had the Dolphins playing so hard that they rallied for a handful of wins and ended up with the fifth pick in the draft, and Tagovailoa’s serious hip injury dropped him below Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow on draft boards. Miami ended up drafting Tagovailoa anyway, with the fifth selection.

Now, just one year later, the Dolphins are 6-3 and squarely in the playoff hunt with Tagovailoa, who replaced 37-year-old Ryan Fitzpatrick during Miami’s bye week, at quarterback. Tagovailoa is the third QB in NFL history to win his first three starts and have at least five touchdown passes and no interceptions, and the Dolphins are the surprise sixth seed in the AFC.

Tagovailoa has put himself in the rookie of the year race, and Flores deserves consideration for coach of the year honors for what he has done to change the culture and effort of his rebuilding team. The Dolphins have winnable games against the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals over the next three weeks before a challenging closing stretch, and they are very much in the postseason mix.

Arizona Cardinals: Many people thought the Cardinals would be one of the league’s most improved teams in Kyler Murray’s second NFL season, but few were predicting they would make a playoff run. Following Sunday’s amazing 32-30 win over Buffalo, which came on Murray’s Hail Mary touchdown to star wideout Deandre Hopkins, the Cardinals are in a three-way tie with the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks atop the NFC West at 6-3.

AD

AD

The Cardinals are for real, and so much of it is because of Murray and the trade for Hopkins. They lead the NFL in total yards and rushing yards per game, the latter in large part because of Murray’s dynamic running ability. Hopkins has given Murray a bona fide star at receiver, and he ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards per game behind only Green Bay’s Davante Adams.

Sure, the Cardinals have worries on defense. But Seattle has similar issues, and no team in the competitive NFC West has proved to be perfect. Arizona has a chance to win it, and if not, make the playoffs as a wild-card team.

Buffalo Bills: The Bills were a popular preseason pick to finally edge the New England Patriots in the AFC East, but they still qualify as a surprise for just how good they’ve been through 10 games. Despite being on the wrong end of the “Hail Murray,” the Bills are 7-3 and the third seed in the AFC.

Like Arizona, they have benefited from an aggressive offseason trade for a wide receiver, and Stefon Diggs has delivered. He forms one of the NFL’s best receiving trios with John Brown and Cole Beasley, and quarterback Josh Allen has benefited, completing 68.4 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Los Angeles Rams: Last year, the Rams suffered from a Super Bowl hangover and finished one game out of the postseason. Sunday’s 23-16 win over the Seahawks got them to 6-3 and proved that this is a playoff-caliber team.

AD

AD

Despite losing Todd Gurley II and Brandin Cooks, the offense ranks seventh in the league, averaging 24 points per game. But that was expected, given Coach Sean McVay’s status as one of the best play-callers in the league.

The surprise, instead, has been the defense. Despite losing most of their key contributors on defense from that NFC champion team, the Rams rank second in the NFL on defense. They are giving up only 18.7 points and 296.4 yards per game. Sunday’s win was the big test, against Russell Wilson and a high-powered Seahawks offense, and the Rams passed, holding them to 16 points and forcing three turnovers.

The unit is a bit top-heavy — other than Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald, Leonard Floyd and Michael Brockers, can anyone outside of Los Angeles name any other defensive starters? — but it has L.A. in the hunt for a division title and a playoff spot. Few saw that coming.

AD

AD

Las Vegas Raiders: Most thought the Raiders could be a fringe playoff contender, but the way they’ve fared against one of the league’s toughest early schedules — including wins over the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs — qualifies as a surprise. So does the success of Carr after Las Vegas paid significant money in the offseason to add Marcus Mariota as a potential challenger at QB.

Carr is having his best season as a pro — he’s completing 69.3 percent of his passes and has 2,156 passing yards, 16 touchdown passes and only two interceptions — and a lot of the credit should go to the play-calling of Coach Jon Gruden. He has leaned heavily on running back Josh Jacobs, who ranks second in the NFL in carries, and has tried to limit the pressure on Carr, who only had to throw 25 times in Sunday’s 37-12 win over Denver. What’s amazing is how well this offense is doing despite a line that has only had its starting five on the field together for three plays this year.

At 6-3 and with the sixth playoff seed, Las Vegas is a legitimate postseason contender.

Around the NFL

The Baltimore Ravens simply aren’t the same team they were last year. Sunday’s 23-17 loss at New England dropped them to 6-3 and the AFC’s seventh seed, and their rushing yards average is down to 164 per game, compared with last year’s 206.

AD

AD

Bill Belichick designed a defense that forced Lamar Jackson to throw more than expected, and the rainy conditions didn’t help. The Ravens haven’t proved they can come back to win after trailing early.

Seattle’s “Let Russ Cook” plan hasn’t been working as well lately. The move to have Russell Wilson throw more was very successful early in the season, with the Seahawks the NFC’s top seed and Wilson looking like the first-half MVP. But all of that cooking is starting to burn the Seahawks, who have lost three of their past four.

Coach Pete Carroll always preaches winning the turnover battle, and Seattle hasn’t done that lately. The Seahawks have to get things fixed quickly; a Thursday matchup with the visiting Cardinals awaits.

AD

Drew Brees’s injury will hurt the Saints, but the schedule helps. Brees, who reportedly has several broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a hit he took Sunday in a win over the San Francisco 49ers, could miss several weeks.