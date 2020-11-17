This year, there is no script, there is no festive Barclays Center get-together, and there might not be a single franchise player available, let alone two. What’s more, the teams picking at the top, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors, face significant pressure to make the right calls as they head into next season expecting to show immediate improvement.

Welcome to the NBA draft during the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a delay of roughly five months and wiped out the annual pre-draft combine. This year’s event will be held virtually Wednesday, with prospective picks receiving a gift locker that includes hats for all 30 teams. Once a player’s name is called, he can select the proper hat and carry out the traditional interviews remotely.

Draft analysts were panning the quality of this year’s class even before the pandemic, but this shouldn’t merely be viewed as a down year from a talent standpoint. This year’s top prospects reflect the systemic failures in the developmental pipelines that feed the NBA.

LaMelo Ball, considered the top prospect by many evaluators, skipped the NCAA experience entirely in favor of a circuitous journey in which he played professionally in Lithuania and Australia. James Wiseman, this year’s favorite to be drafted second, lasted just three games at Memphis before he was kicked out by the NCAA. Anthony Edwards, a top-three talent since high school, spent an inconsistent one-and-done season at Georgia, which has a limited recent track record of placing players in the NBA and managed a middling 16-16 record.

Timberwolves President Gersson Rosas and Warriors General Manager Bob Myers have relatively little to go on with the top three candidates. Ball, the younger brother of Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and the son of polarizing entrepreneur LaVar Ball, played all of 12 games in Australia in October and November 2019, facing competition that was far below NBA quality. Wiseman hasn’t played a competitive game in more than a calendar year. Edwards at least put 32 games on tape and played into March, but his freshman season left unanswered questions about his consistency and how he will play alongside pro talent.

Ball, Wiseman and Edwards are all 19 and could receive four-year rookie contracts worth more than $40 million. How well have the systems governing their routes to the NBA prepared them for the night-to-night challenges of professional basketball? How comfortable could any executive feel making a franchise-changing decision based on such limited sample sizes?

The NBA has taken steps to address the NCAA’s role in these disruptive paths by forming the G League Ignite team. The program will pay six-figure salaries to top high school prospects who don’t want to attend college, and it will offer them professional-quality coaching and competition without requiring them to travel overseas. Several top 2021 prospects, including Jalen Green and Jonathan Kuminga, have already signed on.

The G League Ignite was a creative and much-needed remedy given the NCAA’s archaic eligibility rules, but it arrived too late to help the Timberwolves or Warriors this week. Despite these challenges, Minnesota and Golden State find themselves at major crossroads, needing to maximize the value from their picks.

The Timberwolves spent much of last season pursuing a trade for guard D’Angelo Russell to placate all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns. Rosas completed the trade at the deadline, pairing the close friends as twin centerpieces of an inexperienced and thin roster. When Minnesota landed this year’s top pick, it faced clear positional conflicts and a need to jump-start its path to winning lest Towns or Russell sour on their vision.

Trading for Russell cost Minnesota its 2021 first-round pick (top-three protected), making this year’s selection that much more important for its construction process. Yet both Ball, a ball-dominant playmaker, and Wiseman, a scoring-minded center, present possible conflicts with Russell and Towns, respectively. Edwards, a shooting guard, loomed as a compromise, but most No. 1 picks are made based on talent and upside rather than positional fit.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have their own dilemma. After making the Finals in five straight years, they tumbled to the bottom of the Western Conference standings last season because of Kevin Durant’s departure and injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. With the Splash Brothers healthy after the long layoff, Golden State hopes to vault back into the contender conversation. Will a teenager help that cause?

Ball, Wiseman and Edwards will all need time to learn on the job, and the Warriors can’t afford to be patient. Ball would pencil in as a backup to Curry, a tough sell for any major prospect. Wiseman could start at center, but few rookie big men are prepared for playoff basketball, and he would be hearing the wrath of Draymond Green with every mistake. While there might be room to start Edwards if the Warriors traded Andrew Wiggins, he would need to adjust to being a third option in a movement-heavy offense after pacing Georgia in scoring as a ball-dominant lead guard.