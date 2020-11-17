After defending kicker Dustin Hopkins several times season, Coach Ron Rivera said Monday the team is “discussing” other options. Hopkins missed his sixth kick of the season on Sunday, a 43-yard field goal that could have proven crucial in the 30-27 loss. Hopkins’ total kick percentage (82.4) this season is second-lowest among active kickers (Stephen Gostkowski, 78.7).

The miss stings even more in retrospect. Leaguewide, kickers hit 11 field goals of 50 or more yards this week — tied for the most ever in a single week in NFL history. One of them was the 59-yard game-winner from Detroit’s Matt Prater. This is the second time a missed field goal hurt the team in a tight game; the first was the 20-19 loss to the New York Giants.

AD

AD

The root problem here is that if Washington is to win this year, in a season of historic scoring, with a young offense unable to overcome many mistakes, stable kicking would have to play a key role. For example, after Washington’s promising opening drive on Sunday was derailed, it still had the ball on Detroit’s 38. The team could’ve salvaged the possession with a 55-yard field goal, and Hopkins has the leg. But Rivera said he didn’t push Hopkins because it was “a range thing,” and the kicker also dealt with a right groin injury all week.

The alternatives to Hopkins are limited. Washington could promote inexperienced kicker/punter Kaare Vedvik from the practice squad, or they could try to re-sign Brett Maher, who was here briefly earlier this year and is now on the Houston Texans practice squad. One of the few veterans available, Chandler Catanzaro, played for Rivera in Carolina in 2018. It’s more difficult to hold workouts this year because of the six-day quarantine, and if Washington were to sign anyone, they likely wouldn’t be available until the Thanksgiving game at Dallas.

“The hard part is when you bring a guy in, you have to make sure you have a guy that fits you,” Rivera said. “[He has to have] a lot of experience because you’re going to replace an experienced guy. Again, it’s something that we’re discussing.”

The small, situational lapses that have plagued Washington all season reappeared in the loss to Detroit. Two examples stand out among the rest.

AD

AD

The first was cornerback Kendall Fuller’s blown coverage on the 55-yard touchdown. This was especially deflating because, while Washington had the league’s top-ranked pass defense entering the game, the unit has shown a chronic inability to prevent big plays. The touchdown was the sixth time the defense had allowed a play of 50 or more yards this season, tied with Dallas for most in the NFL.

Rivera attributed this play to “poor eye discipline,” and Fuller seemed to bite on the stutter step by Marvin Hall, which worked in concert with a pump fake by quarterback Matt Stafford.

“It’s unfortunate because it happened against our best cover guy as of right now,” Rivera said. “He just got out of position and lost sight of where he needed to be. … [The big plays are] something that we’ve got to get corrected.”

The second example is the two-play sequence before the final field goal. There was defensive end Chase Young’s penalty, of course, but just as concerning on that play was the inability to stay deeper than Lions receiver Quintez Cephus, whom Stafford barely overthrew. On the next play, the defensive backs played off because they didn’t want to get beat. But Rivera later said he thought this made the nine-yard completion to Marvin Jones, which set up Prater’s field goal, too easy.

AD

AD

It’s unclear who will play left tackle this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The starter for most of the season, Geron Christian, has missed the last three games with a knee injury, and his replacement, Cornelius Lucas, left the Lions game with an apparent left leg injury.

If neither can play, the team’s emergency plan, at least at the end of the Lions game, was to shift Morgan Moses from right tackle to left and sub in David Sharpe at right. Yet the team would like to avoid disrupting two positions on a line that had been gelling.

This seemed like a possible opportunity to play rookie Saahdiq Charles, who was eligible to return from injured reserve this week. But after consulting with multiple doctors, Charles elected to undergo season-ending knee surgery on Tuesday, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

AD

AD

The promising fourth-round pick debuted at left guard in Week 6 against the New York Giants, but on his second snap, he dislocated his right kneecap. Charles pushed to return, the person said, but after doctors warned him there was a high risk of re-injury, he decided the smart move long-term was to do surgery sooner. Team doctor Robin West will perform the procedure. The timeline for full recovery is four months, the person added, which means Charles should be ready for minicamp next May, when he will be a candidate to compete for starting jobs at guard or tackle.

Amid a season of instability in the secondary, the status of free safety Deshazor Everett is uncertain as well. The veteran suffered an ankle injury against Detroit, and the team replaced him by bringing back benched former free safety Troy Apke. It’s possible the team could stick with the rotation this week or give recently promoted safety Jeremy Reaves a chance at one of the spots.

In the linebacking corps, Cole Holcomb seems to have supplanted Kevin Pierre-Louis as the starter outside. Since Holcomb returned from a knee injury four weeks ago, his snaps increased each week while Pierre-Louis’ snaps decreased, and the split crystallized Sunday, when Holcomb played every snap and Pierre-Louis played a season-low 14.