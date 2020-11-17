After a player tests positive, the process for an NFL team goes like this: Isolate the player; contact-trace using the tracking device everyone must wear in the facility; quarantine the high-risk, close contacts for five days; follow intensive protocols; and make all meetings remote.
If further testing reveals an outbreak, such as the Tennessee Titans had earlier this year, the facility may have to shut down. But the team is hopeful this is an isolated incident, according to the person.
The NFL is advising the team. The intensive protocols mandate wearing masks at all times, even on the practice field, and says they should be removed only for essential activities, such as drinking water. The facility will remain open to team staff.
This story will update.