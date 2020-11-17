The Washington Football Team entered intensive protocols on Tuesday morning after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the team announced.

The player is on injured reserve, according to a person with knowledge of the situation, and did not travel to Detroit for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

This week, Washington’s facility is not expected to shut down. It will close to players on a limited basis, but according to the person, they can still work out as scheduled while following guidelines. The team is hopeful it can practice in some capacity before Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

After a player tests positive, the process for an NFL team goes like this: Isolate the player; contact-trace using the tracking device everyone must wear in the facility; quarantine the high-risk, close contacts for five days; follow intensive protocols; and make all meetings remote.

If further testing reveals an outbreak, such as the Tennessee Titans had earlier this year, the facility may have to shut down. But the team is hopeful this is an isolated incident, according to the person.

The NFL is advising the team. The intensive protocols mandate wearing masks at all times, even on the practice field, and says they should be removed only for essential activities, such as drinking water. The facility will remain open to team staff.

This story will update.