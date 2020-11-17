And that is what makes Tomás so perplexing. In December of 2014, the Diamondbacks spent big on the Cuban slugger, seeing potential in his sturdy frame and power swing. Tomás started the coming season with the Reno Aces, Arizona’s Class AAA affiliate. He was 24 years old and on the fast track. But when he debuted that April, as the first major signing for a new front office, Tomás couldn’t handle third base. Then his outfield defense was never much better.

Tomás finished his rookie year with nine homers in 426 plate appearances, 110 strikeouts and questions about whether he could be even average in the field. They’d trail him through his entire tenure with the Diamondbacks. In 2015, Tomás punched 31 homers, 30 doubles and, despite striking out 136 times, was an above-average hitter. He just couldn’t match that with defensive reliability — and the contract made him impossible to move.

He appeared in only 51 games between 2017 and the end of 2020. In 2017, he missed most of the year before undergoing core surgery. In January of 2018, he was arrested for driving 105 mph in Tempe, Ariz., and was charged with criminal speeding and reckless driving. In September of 2019, in an interview with The Athletic, his agent, Jay Alou, asked why the Diamondbacks wouldn’t move Tomás to a team willing to play him. But the answer, of course, was that they wouldn’t want to pay him.

A $17 million annual salary kept clubs from claiming him off waivers. So Tomás was compensated — and well-compensated, at that — to wait out his deal until this October. That’s when he became a free agent and hit the Nationals’ radar. The minor league agreement was first reported by Francys Romero.

Washington will invite a number of veterans to spring training, a way to fill out their workout groups and lineups, then see if any pitcher or batter can stick. It costs very little to repeat this process each year. Last summer, Emilio Bonifácio, a nonroster invitee to camp, was carried for Opening Day and quickly cut thereafter. Tomás’s general profile — a big, right-handed bat who struggles on defense — would make more sense for Washington if the designated hitter stays in the National League. But even if it does, there’s a deep free agent pool of veterans who could take that spot and fill out the Nationals’ bench.