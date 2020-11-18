When the 2018 NFL season ended, the principals’ convergence would have been unimaginable. The quarterback who threw the pass was a baseball prospect moonlighting as a Heisman Trophy front-runner. The coach who called the play had been fired at his alma mater and restarted as a college offensive coordinator. The wide receiver who snared the ball was a pillar for the Houston Texans. The franchise that put them together had executed the twin embarrassments of firing its first-year coach and deeming its first-round quarterback a lost cause.

Murray, Kliff Kingsbury and Hopkins have turned the Cardinals into one of the most thrilling, fascinating teams in the NFL. A victory Thursday night over the division rival Seattle Seahawks would put them in first place and perhaps make them the favorite to claim the NFC West, if not win the entire conference. They won five games last season and three the year before that. This season, the Cardinals already have six victories, and two of their three losses have come by three points.

The Cardinals’ path here started with a visionary gamble at the franchise’s nadir, a bet that they could peek around the corner at where the NFL was headed even as they had reached the bottom of it. In two years, the Cardinals have transformed from humiliation to stealth Super Bowl threat.

In 2018, the Cardinals hired Steve Wilks as their coach and chose Josh Rosen with the 10th overall pick as their quarterback. It was a pairing that made little sense and was unfair to both parties. Wilks, a standout defensive coordinator, was eminently qualified to be a head coach. But his defensive background and the hiring of retread offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was a poor fit with a rookie quarterback. McCoy was fired midseason. Rosen was not — and may never be — capable of leading an offense, and the circumstances made his debut season more difficult. The Cardinals spiraled to 3-13, the worst record in the league, giving them the first overall pick.

At a desperate point, led by General Manager Steve Keim, the Cardinals made three crucial decisions. In hindsight, they seem sage. In the moment, they were radical. They replaced Wilks with Kingsbury, drafted Murray with the first pick and traded Rosen to the Miami Dolphins for draft picks.

Kingsbury had gone 35-40 at Texas Tech. The NFL had borrowed concepts from the Air Raid offense Kingsbury ran for years; Mike Leach, the progenitor of the scheme, once said the New England Patriots’ offense looked like his. But no team had ever given itself over fully to the philosophy, especially not with a 39-year-old failed college coach.

While Murray had been a sensation since high school, franchise quarterbacks did not come in a package like him. At 5-foot-10, Murray would be the shortest quarterback drafted since at least 2000 — not drafted first overall, not drafted in the first round, but drafted, period. The Oakland Athletics selected him in the first round of the MLB draft, and until late in the college season Murray remained committed to play for them, in part because he assumed an NFL team would not make him a high pick and hand him the franchise.

Rosen had a lousy rookie season, but teams simply did not move on from players like him so quickly. He became the first quarterback ever chosen in the top 10 to be traded in his first two seasons when the Cardinals shipped him to Miami for second- and fifth-round picks.

In sum, the Cardinals restarted their franchise by taking emerging trends to the extreme. They turned out to be right. The league has drifted toward offensive philosophies such as Kingsbury’s to accommodate and amplify the talents of athletes who had played in similar systems since middle school. Short, fast quarterbacks can thrive in the league like never before. Kingsbury had touted Murray as a special talent since recruiting him. He was right. Murray’s quickness and precision make him an outlier.

The Cardinals even nailed the compensation for Rosen. That kind of trade had never been done, which made it difficult to arrive at a price. The Cardinals got a relative haul.

Immediately, Arizona’s makeover worked -- kind of. Kingsbury showed growth and adaptability in his first season, and Murray flashed enough otherworldly scrambling and pinpoint deep passing to assert himself as a quarterback to build around. The Cardinals still went 5-10-1, undone by Murray’s propensity to take unnecessary sacks and an injury-riddled defense that wasn’t any good to begin with.

Keim viewed the season not as incremental progress but as a platform to make a necessary leap forward.

“Philosophically, you have to say: ‘The moment is now. Let’s strike,’ ” Keim said this spring. “You have to be extremely aggressive. You can’t sit back and wait. As long as everything pans out, you’re hoping that you’re paying this quarterback an exorbitant amount of money in three years.”

The Cardinals upgraded their defense in free agency and made the offseason’s biggest move by trading for Hopkins, a caliber of player who almost never becomes available. The Cardinals acquired him without even surrendering a first-round pick, sending a second-rounder, a 2021 fourth-round pick and running back David Johnson to Houston while getting a fourth-round pick back.

“To me, looking at our offense, being able to add a perimeter receiver like him in the prime of his career is something that is pretty unusual, to say the least,” Keim said in the spring. “Every team values people differently. I think that [then-Texans coach] Bill O’Brien probably valued David Johnson pretty highly. You go back to 2016; he showed he ability to be an elite running back. The way Bill uses his offense, David could be a really good fit. … The bottom line is, the way the Texans are structured and many of the things they have coming up from a salary cap standpoint, they were willing to move on from DeAndre.”

The Cardinals have become a team to be reckoned with. If not for Patrick Mahomes, Murray would be the likely MVP front-runner. Having to account for Hopkins with two defensive backs and for Murray’s running ability opens up enormous running lanes for the team’s backs. Kingsbury may have entered the NFL known for the pass-happy Air Raid, but the Cardinals lead the NFL at 5.3 yards per carry and have more rushing attempts than all but three teams. Murray is capable of magic, and Hopkins’s ability to catch anything means he is never really covered.