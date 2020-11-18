The injury occurred as Bellinger reached home plate after hitting a home run in the seventh inning of the Dodgers’ 4-3 Game 7 win over the Atlanta Braves. His shoulder popped out of place as he a little too enthusiastically exchanged bashed forearms with Kiké Hernandez. Bellingner was wincing as reached the dugout and he quickly disappeared down a hallway at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex. The joint was popped into place “real quick” by team doctors, Bellinger said at the time, and he resumed his spot in center field when the Dodgers’ half of the inning ended.

“I hit Kiké’s shoulder a little too hard and my shoulder popped out, so I had to go back in the training room,” Bellinger said. “They popped it back in and I was ready to play some defense. It kind of hurt. I’m going to maybe use my left arm [to celebrate in the future]. I’ve never dislocated that one.”

“You can take a positive out of everything and the positive here,” Hernandez joked after the game, “is that Belli now knows that he can’t mess with people that are way stronger than him.”

Bellinger told reporters that the celebration was “kind of a thing where you blackout,” adding, “Obviously I wish I didn’t do it, but it was such a cool moment for me.”

The injury was nothing new for the 2019 NL MVP, who had dislocated his shoulder a number of times. After a 2018 injury, the Dodgers tried to use him more often in the outfield than at first base, but he was at first in a 2019 game when he dived for a grounder. Bellinger said at the time that his shoulder popped out on the play but he was able to pop it back in and stay in the game, adding, “I’m fine now.” Bellinger, who throws with his left arm and bats from the left side of the plate, missed a game after that ’19 dislocation.

After beating the Braves, the Dodgers went on to win the World Series in six games against the Tampa Bay Rays. Bellinger played in each game, hitting a home run in Game 1. Overall, however, his production was down as he hit .136. In 18 playoff games, he hit .212 with four home runs, two triples and 13 RBI.

During baseball’s coronavirus-abbreviated season, he hit .239 and drove in 30 runs.