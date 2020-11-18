The Midshipmen have one final game scheduled for Dec. 12 against Army in West Point, N.Y., after local safety guidelines prompted a venue change from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Cadets and Midshipmen will be permitted to attend the game in West Point.

South Florida has one final game scheduled against Central Florida on Nov. 27, so both teams have the first weekend of December open as a possible landing spot for a rescheduled game. Navy, however, is also trying to make up two other games.

The Midshipmen took a nearly two-week break from in-person football activities while dealing with the outbreak. They returned to the field Friday and had been preparing for USF this week, but still weren’t expected to have everyone available. The team lost its Senior Day against Memphis at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

“Really excited about this game,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said Monday. “Our practices on Friday and Saturday, our young men were just excited to get out of their rooms. Just that part, getting out of their rooms, some of our more spirited practices. Just the fact of being able to get out of their rooms is definitely beneficial for them.”

Niumatalolo spoke Monday about having to be flexible during a 2020 season that is different from anything college football has previously seen. From spring and summer workouts being canceled to no tackling in fall practices to position meetings online, Niumatalolo has been consistent with his message.

“We’ve been dealing with this for so long, you just keep rolling,” he said. “The approach I’ve taken with our guys … I’d imagine when they’re overseas and they’re in deployment or they’re on a ship in the Middle East somewhere, things change. You might have a mission and things change and you adapt.

“I have no idea, that’s just me watching movies. I don’t know if that’s how it works. I’m just saying, you’re going to have to adapt in life. You’re going to have to adapt as a leader. And the circumstances might not be great. You may not have all your supplies or all the things you need, but you make the best of it.”